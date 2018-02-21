Jeff Hornacek: We've Moved on from Joakim Noah; Center Out for Forseeable Future

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Joakim Noah remains under contract with the New York Knicks, though for all intents and purposes, it appears his stint with the team has come to an end.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said as much during Tuesday's practice.

"We've moved on," he said, via ESPN.com's Ian Begley. "He's ready to move on and maybe have an opportunity somewhere else."

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Noah and the Knicks came to a mutual agreement that he would be away from the team "until further notice."

That came after Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Jan. 29 that Noah and Hornacek engaged in "at least one heated argument" that resulted in the 32-year-old being placed on indefinite leave by the team.

Begley noted the Knicks have shown "no desire" to waive Noah, and he wasn't open to buyout negotiations as recently as last week.

Noah received a four-year, $72 million deal with the Knicks in July 2016. He has averaged 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 53 contests for the team in two seasons.