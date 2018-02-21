Chelsea Transfer News: Thibaut Courtois Drops Real Madrid Hint

TF-Images/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois has fuelled rumours he could leave Chelsea for Real Madrid by saying his agent would "listen" if the Spanish giants made an approach.

Courtois revealed his agent is discussing a new contract with Chelsea, but those discussions wouldn't prevent them from considering Real, per Sky Sports: "I do not think (Real Madrid president) Florentino Perez calls me, he will call my agent and he will listen to him."

Chelsea' No. 1 also discussed previous comments he'd made about his affinity for life in the Spanish capital and how it relates to his career at Stamford Bridge:

"I'm not clear about my future, what I said that my heart is in Madrid was misunderstood. I have two children in Spain, in Madrid, and that's not easy. I have one year left (here) and I'm happy and talking to Chelsea."



"They have bet on me from the first moment and that is not forgotten."

Those words may serve to reassure the Blues after Courtois previously said his "heart is in Madrid," during an interview with Belgian publication Sport (h/t Jack Austin of The Independent).

While Courtois has softened the import of those original comments, he has still left the door ajar for a potential return to La Liga. However, not everybody is convinced by the 25-year-old's flirtation with Los Blancos.

Among them, Ed Malyon of The Independent believes Courtois' not-so subtle hint about his agent welcoming talks with Real is a coded demand to Chelsea to pay a premium with his new deal.

The Blues shouldn't need such messages to be reminded of Courtois' worth. The Belgium international is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Not even close to his peak years, Courtois is a commanding stopper who dominates his area, both in the air and on the deck. He is a near-flawless shot-stopper who has created an aura of invincibility in one-on-one situations.

Those skills first became obvious to wider, European audiences during his successful loan spell with Atletico Madrid. Courtois won the UEFA Europa League, Copa del Rey and a La Liga title with Real's city rivals.

His performances prompted Chelsea to issue a swift recall in 2014. Since then, the gifted 'keeper has helped the Stamford Bridge club claim two Premier League titles and the 2015 Capital One Cup.

Chelsea won't find another goalkeeper as talented, so they should pay what it takes to keep the foundation of their defence away from Real.