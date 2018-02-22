Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: Live Stream, TV Start Times for Thursday

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Only a few days are left to go in the 2018 Winter Olympics, and Thursday will be the busiest remaining in terms of podium action, with no fewer than seven gold medals to be handed out heading into the final weekend.

Three medals will be distributed in the short-track speedskating events as hosts South Korea look to add to their dominant tally of three golds from a possible five awarded so far.

Elsewhere, the ladies' ski cross final will signal an end to the freestyle skiing portion of the Games, and there will be more drama in the finals of the biathlon, women's individual figure skating and the Nordic combined.

NBC will provide television coverage of the Winter Olympics in the United States, while viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action via the BBC or Eurosport.

Read on for information on how you can tune into Thursday's drama, complete with a full schedule and a look towards the most enticing events on display.

Date: Thursday, February 22

TV Info: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Olympics (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)

Schedule

Nordic Combined

5:20 a.m. ET/10:20 a.m. GMT, Cross-Country, Large hill/4x5-kilometre relay (medal)

Biathlon

6:15 a.m. ET/11:15 a.m. GMT, Women's 4x6-kilometre relay (medal)

Curling

6:05 a.m. ET/11:05 a.m. GMT, Men's semi-finals

Short-Track Speedskating

5 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT, Men's 500-metre quarter-finals

5:14 a.m. ET/10:14 a.m. GMT, Women's 1,000-metre quarter-finals

5:42 a.m. ET/10:42 a.m. GMT, Men's 500-metre semi-finals

5:51 a.m. ET/10:51 a.m. GMT, Women's 1,000-metre semi-finals

6:13 a.m. ET/11:13 a.m. GMT, Men's 500-metre finals (medal)

6:26 a.m. ET/11:26 a.m. GMT, Women's 1,000-metre finals (medal)

6:52 a.m. ET/11:52 a.m. GMT, Men's 5,000-metre relay final (medal)

Figure Skating



8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT (Fri. Feb., 23), Women's single skating (medal)

Freestyle Skiing

8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT (Fri. Feb., 23), Women's Ski Cross qualifiers

8:35 p.m. ET/1:35 a.m. GMT (Fri. Feb., 23), Women's Ski Cross quarter-finals

8:59 p.m. ET/1:59 a.m. GMT (Fri. Feb., 23), Women's Ski Cross semi-finals

9:15 p.m. ET/2:15 a.m. GMT (Fri. Feb., 23), Women's Ski Cross small final

9:20 p.m. ET/2:20 a.m. GMT (Fri. Feb., 23), Women's Ski Cross big final (medal)

The Gangneung Oval will be the epicentre for some of the biggest Winter Olympics action occurring on Thursday, with three of the seven medals on offer to be awarded in the short-track speedskating.

In the men's 500-metre preparations, China have courted some attention following a series of strong performances, per Shanghai Eye:

Sochi 2014 silver medallist Wu Dajing is drawing particular interest and looking to go one better in Pyeongchang after winning silver and bronze in Russia four years ago.

As for the women's 1,000 metres, Arianna Fontana has already added a gold to her medal tally in the shorter 500-metre distance and is seeking further glory after making skating history, per Gracenote Olympic:

In Sochi, the Italian medalled in every short-track speedskating event apart from the 1,000 metres and will look to beat off some fierce competition to the podium this time around.

However, one famous face who won't be in the mix to compete is three-time world champion Elise Christie, who was disqualified from her 1,000-metre heat under disappointing circumstances on Tuesday:

Looking to the outdoors, the Nordic combined will feature lung-busting action as the large hill/4x5-kilometre relay presents one of the final opportunities at a medal in the event.

The women's ski cross will be far more compact and quick entertainment, and Canadian duo Marielle Thompson and Kelsey Serwa are looking to defend their respective gold and silver medals:

Thompson only returned to the ski-cross course for "serious" training on Monday, per Scott Stinson of the National Post, having ruptured both her MCL and ACL in October, while Serwa spent most of last season out through injury.

Canadian hopes are high that the triumphant pair of four years ago will still hold the keys to victory this time around, although the rest of the field are likely to sense their chance of making the podium.