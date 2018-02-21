Germany Stuns Sweden in OT, Advances to Olympic Hockey 2018 Medal Rounds

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Reimer scored 90 seconds into overtime, as Germany upset Sweden 4-3 in men's hockey to advance to the semifinals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday.

The Germans surrendered a two-goal lead in the third period and were outshot 34-25 in the game, but goaltender Danny aus den Birken made 31 saves in the winning effort.

Germany is now assured its best finish since winning bronze in men's hockey at the 1976 Winter Olympics, and it will face Canada in the semis for the right to play for gold against either the Czech Republic or Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Olympic Hockey on NBC tweeted the following photo of Germany's celebration following Reimer's goal:

The victory marked Germany's first over Sweden in Olympic competition, although it has played the Swedes close on numerous occasions.

Sweden went undefeated in group play, during which it only beat Germany 1-0, and the Germans clearly adjusted during the second meeting of the 2018 Games.

The Swedes carried the play for much of the first period, but Germany broke through first on the scoreboard when former San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Christian Ehrhoff scored with 6:12 remaining.

Germany added another goal less than 30 seconds later when Marcel Noebels scored to make it 2-0.

As pointed out by NBC Sports' Gord Miller, Sweden had nothing to show for its 15 shots on goal in the opening frame:

Following a scoreless second period, Sweden finally netted at the 6:25 mark of the third period on a goal by former Edmonton Oilers forward Anton Lander.

Phenom Rasmus Dahlin had the primary assist on the goal after the defenseman saw no ice time in the first two periods.

Dan Leach of 97.1 The Ticket wondered why it took so long for Sweden to utilize the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft:

Lander's goal was quickly erased after Dominik Kahun scored for Germany 2:03 later, but the Swedes bounced back again.

Patrik Hersley tallied 97 seconds later with 10:25 left, and then Mikael Wikstrand tied the game 2:02 later.

Sweden had all the momentum on its side entering the overtime period, but Germany had little to lose as a massive underdog.

Reimer took advantage of that by throwing caution to the wind and driving hard to the net.

He slipped the puck past Swedish netminder Viktor Fasth, and after a brief video review, the goal was confirmed and the celebrations began.

TSN's Ian Mendes pointed out that the 2018 Olympic men's hockey tournament has been exactly as advertised in terms of unpredictability:

The lack of NHL players put Germany on a more level playing field, and that resulted in one of the biggest wins in German hockey history.

The challenge will get even bigger for Germany in the semifinals, however, as it will take on Canada after the Canadians held off Finland 1-0.

Canada is made up primarily of players who compete in Europe, much like Germany, but the Canadians do boast more NHL experience.

Even so, it won't be a run-of-the-mill Canada vs. Germany game, and it will represent the Germans' best chance to knock off the biggest hockey power in the world.