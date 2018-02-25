Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: TV Schedule, Preview for Pyeongchang Finale

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The curtain will come down on the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea with the Games closing ceremony.

After more than two weeks of absorbing action, the Olympic flame will be extinguished in the stadium, and a number of traditions will be observed, starting the countdown in earnest to Beijing 2022.

There are a number of big names set to perform at what promises to be a fitting finale to the competition, while the stellar displays of some remarkable athletes will also be reflected on.

Here are the key viewing details for the closing ceremony and a look at what to expect from the final knockings of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Date: Sunday, February 25

Time: 11 a.m. (GMT)/6 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Eurosport (U.K.), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Pyeongchang Games Draw to a Close

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The closing ceremony is set to be a celebration of a wonderful Games in South Korea, with the athletes involved in the competition returning to the stadium 16 days on from its opening ceremony.

Various pageantry will be observed. Not only will the flame be moved on, the Olympic flag will be taken down by Pyeongchang Mayor Seok-Rae Lee and returned to IOC president Thomas Bach. Beijing Mayor Chen Jining will then be gifted the iconic flag in preparation for the 2022 edition.

There will be a number of celebrity guests in situ to bring the Olympics to an end in style, too, including some of the biggest names in music in South Korea.

Boy band EXO are confirmed to be in attendance, and it's clear the organisers are excited about having them on board for this:

Meanwhile, the band are looking forward to meeting some of the stars of the Games themselves:

Additionally, one of the stars of the Games, Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, credited EXO as one of her big inspirations, per Chang Dong-woo of Yonhap News:

Also on the agenda is K-pop sensation CL, and she admitted she's delighted to be involved in what promises to be a spectacular event.

"I am so honoured to be invited and take the stage at a celebration that the entire world watches, and I think it is more meaningful because it is in Korea," she said, per Soompi. "I hope everyone will anticipate it and enjoy the performance together."

OEDAY ABDULLAH/Getty Images

However, she wasn't giving much away when quizzed on what her performance will be like. "Rather than explaining it with words, it is best to just show you," she added.

In addition, as relayed by the Korea Times (h/t the South China Morning Post), there will be a "surprise guest" at the ceremony. According to Song Seung-hwan, who is the director for the event, the show will have "fusion" as its theme.

While South Korea are set to show off some of the best of their culture, the closing ceremony is also a platform for the next host nation to showcase a presentation of their own.

According to the Korea Times, the spectacle will be called "Beijing 8 Minutes" and will be put together by director Zhang Yimou; he was the man in charge of overseeing the two ceremonies that bookended the summer Games in Beijing in 2008.