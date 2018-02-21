Curling Round-Robin Results at Olympics 2018 on Wednesday

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Great Britain and Switzerland will play a tiebreaker on Thursday to determine who makes it into the final four of the men's curling competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Team GB had the chance to secure their spot with a win over the United States on Wednesday but were unable to get the job done, as they slumped to a heavy 10-4 loss. It means they face the Swiss in what is effectively a quarter-final showdown.

Elsewhere, in the women's competition Nina Roth's United States are out, as they fell to defeat against Sweden and missed the chance to secure a playoff berth. It means Japan progressed into the final four despite a loss to Switzerland.

Here are the results from Wednesday's action and a look back at what was a dramatic day at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

Men's Competition

Denmark 3-8 Canada

Great Britain 4-10 United States

Sweden 2-7 Norway

South Korea 10-4 Japan

Women's Competition

Sweden 9-6 United States

Switzerland 8-4 Japan

OAR 8-9 Canada

South Korea 9-3 Denmark

Semi-Final Schedule

Men: Canada vs. United States, Sweden vs. Great Britain/Switzerland

Women: South Korea vs. Japan, Sweden vs. Great Britain

For the results in full visit the Pyeongchang website.

Great Britain and Switzerland Set for Playoff

With Switzerland's matches already finished ahead of Wednesday's action, Great Britain knew their fate was in their own hands when they took to the ice against the United States.

However, they produced an sloppy performance, as a poor start allowed John Shuster and his team to put themselves in a dominant position. A four-point eighth end for the USA brought this one to an end, seeing them move up into third and into an automatic qualifying spot.

As noted by Trenni Kusnierek of NBC, given how poorly Shuster's squad started the tournament, they've done well to progress:

Meanwhile, Team GB skip Kyle Smith admitted to BBC Sport everything went wrong for his team on the day.

"Sometimes it's just not your day," he said. "We struggled to create anything. We got a couple of fortunate steals, but we didn't make enough of the simple shots and gave away a few simple twos and threes."

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Great Britain and Switzerland met in the first game of the round robin, with Smith's team getting the better of their opponents on that day. The winner will play leaders Sweden in the semi-finals.

The women's round-robin competition also came to an end on Wednesday, with Japan and the United States in contention for the final semi-final berth; the latter needed to beat Sweden and hope the former lost to Switzerland.

The United States Olympic team Twitter account was looking forward to a fascinating set of fixtures:

Initially things weren't looking good for the United States, as they trailed Sweden. However, with Japan losing to Switzerland, they were able to rally. As noted by SB Nation's Tim Murray, it started to get tense in the matches:

Switzerland were eventually able to get the better of Japan, meaning a win for Roth's side would've left them in a Thursday playoff.

But they were unable to get the job done, as they needed a steal from the final end to move ahead of Japan. Eventually, Sweden took three to extend their advantage and set up a semi-final with Great Britain.