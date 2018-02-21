Curling Round-Robin Results at Olympics 2018 on Wednesday

Curling Round-Robin Results at Olympics 2018 on WednesdayFebruary 21, 2018
Great Britain and Switzerland will play a tiebreaker on Thursday to determine who makes it into the final four of the men's curling competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Team GB had the chance to secure their spot with a win over the United States on Wednesday but were unable to get the job done, as they slumped to a heavy 10-4 loss. It means they face the Swiss in what is effectively a quarter-final showdown.
Elsewhere, in the women's competition Nina Roth's United States are out, as they fell to defeat against Sweden and missed the chance to secure a playoff berth. It means Japan progressed into the final four despite a loss to Switzerland.
Here are the results from Wednesday's action and a look back at what was a dramatic day at the Gangneung Curling Centre.
Men's Competition
Denmark 3-8 Canada
Great Britain 4-10 United States
Sweden 2-7 Norway
South Korea 10-4 Japan
Women's Competition
Sweden 9-6 United States
Switzerland 8-4 Japan
OAR 8-9 Canada
South Korea 9-3 Denmark
Semi-Final Schedule
Men: Canada vs. United States, Sweden vs. Great Britain/Switzerland
Women: South Korea vs. Japan, Sweden vs. Great Britain
For the results in full visit the Pyeongchang website.
Great Britain and Switzerland Set for Playoff
With Switzerland's matches already finished ahead of Wednesday's action, Great Britain knew their fate was in their own hands when they took to the ice against the United States.
However, they produced an sloppy performance, as a poor start allowed John Shuster and his team to put themselves in a dominant position. A four-point eighth end for the USA brought this one to an end, seeing them move up into third and into an automatic qualifying spot.
As noted by Trenni Kusnierek of NBC, given how poorly Shuster's squad started the tournament, they've done well to progress:
Tyler George @tgeorge1323
There’s a reason this team is the most resilient squad I’ve ever been a part of. @TeamUSA moves on to the medal round semifinals!!! And why wouldn’t we play Canada. You dream of this game as a kid growing up. Let’s hear it America!!! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ijUjq5FbMZ2018-2-21 09:02:59
Meanwhile, Team GB skip Kyle Smith admitted to BBC Sport everything went wrong for his team on the day.
"Sometimes it's just not your day," he said. "We struggled to create anything. We got a couple of fortunate steals, but we didn't make enough of the simple shots and gave away a few simple twos and threes."
Great Britain and Switzerland met in the first game of the round robin, with Smith's team getting the better of their opponents on that day. The winner will play leaders Sweden in the semi-finals.
The women's round-robin competition also came to an end on Wednesday, with Japan and the United States in contention for the final semi-final berth; the latter needed to beat Sweden and hope the former lost to Switzerland.
The United States Olympic team Twitter account was looking forward to a fascinating set of fixtures:
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Is there anything better to do than watch @TeamRothUSA18 face off against Sweden?! ⏰: 6:05a ET ➡️: https://t.co/MYYA80JdhO https://t.co/2KzQW0J5Ja2018-2-21 11:05:02
Initially things weren't looking good for the United States, as they trailed Sweden. However, with Japan losing to Switzerland, they were able to rally. As noted by SB Nation's Tim Murray, it started to get tense in the matches:
Tim Murray @1TimMurray
.@usacurl ties it up! 5-5 after 7 ends. Japan trails Switzerland 6-3 in the 6th end. @westwood1sports2018-2-21 12:50:33
Switzerland were eventually able to get the better of Japan, meaning a win for Roth's side would've left them in a Thursday playoff.
But they were unable to get the job done, as they needed a steal from the final end to move ahead of Japan. Eventually, Sweden took three to extend their advantage and set up a semi-final with Great Britain.
Teams That Should Scare NBA Contenders