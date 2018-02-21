Germany Wins Gold Medal for Women's Bobsled at Winter Olympics 2018

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2018

Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Germany's Lisa Buckwitz compete in the women's bobsleigh heat 3 run during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang. / AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz took gold in the women's bobsled at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

They set a time of 3 minutes, 22.45 seconds to take top spot ahead of the USA and Canada.

Here are the times from the Olympic Sliding Centre:

Germany (Mariama Jamanka, Lisa Buckwitz) — 3:22.45

USA (Elana Meyers Taylor, Lauren Gibbs) — 3:22.52

Canada (Kaillie Humphries, Phylicia George) — 3:22.89

Here is the medal table:

Jamanka and Buckwitz set a track record on the third run with a time of 50.49 seconds, but that was immediately bettered by Meyers Taylor and Gibbs' 50.46.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press was excited:

Meanwhile, Canada's Humphries and George moved up to third with a run of 50.52.

The most heated action of the fourth and final run took place at the end, but Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore enjoyed a Games to remember, per BBC Sport's Nick Hope:

In the battle for medals, Canada's run of 50.77 was 0.07 seconds slower than German pair Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek, but it was nevertheless enough to secure a medal ahead of them.

The Canadians had ended the third run 0.37 behind the leaders, though, so it was down to Germany and the USA to contest gold and silver.

A strong run from the Americans put the pressure on Jamanka and Buckwitz, but the German duo produced the joint-best run of the fourth session to secure gold, per BBC Sport:

To make Jamanka's win even more impressive, she claimed gold despite having never won a World Cup race.

