Germany Wins Gold Medal for Women's Bobsled at Winter Olympics 2018

Germany Wins Gold Medal for Women's Bobsled at Winter Olympics 2018February 21, 2018
Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz took gold in the women's bobsled at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
They set a time of 3 minutes, 22.45 seconds to take top spot ahead of the USA and Canada.
Here are the times from the Olympic Sliding Centre:
Germany (Mariama Jamanka, Lisa Buckwitz) — 3:22.45
USA (Elana Meyers Taylor, Lauren Gibbs) — 3:22.52
Canada (Kaillie Humphries, Phylicia George) — 3:22.89
Here is the medal table:
Jamanka and Buckwitz set a track record on the third run with a time of 50.49 seconds, but that was immediately bettered by Meyers Taylor and Gibbs' 50.46.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press was excited:
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jamanka. Track record to start the night off. Meyers Taylor answers. Track record. German lead down to 0.04. Giddy up.2018-2-21 11:44:54
Meanwhile, Canada's Humphries and George moved up to third with a run of 50.52.
The most heated action of the fourth and final run took place at the end, but Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore enjoyed a Games to remember, per BBC Sport's Nick Hope:
🤙ᑎIᙅK ᕼOᑭᙓ🤙 @NickHopeTV
BEST EVER result for GB women in the Olympic bobsleigh event! @MicaMcNeill & @mica_lolita - who needed £40k from crowdfunding to reach the Games - finish no lower than 8th - beating previous best of 9th from 2006 🛷💨🇬🇧 https://t.co/e20Lrxd5eY2018-2-21 13:32:25
In the battle for medals, Canada's run of 50.77 was 0.07 seconds slower than German pair Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek, but it was nevertheless enough to secure a medal ahead of them.
The Canadians had ended the third run 0.37 behind the leaders, though, so it was down to Germany and the USA to contest gold and silver.
A strong run from the Americans put the pressure on Jamanka and Buckwitz, but the German duo produced the joint-best run of the fourth session to secure gold, per BBC Sport:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
The scenes as Germany win gold in the women's #bobsleigh! #pyeongchang2018 #bbcolympics https://t.co/xyPA6Oq2YD2018-2-21 13:50:46
To make Jamanka's win even more impressive, she claimed gold despite having never won a World Cup race.
Teams That Should Scare NBA Contenders