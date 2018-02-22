Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: Thursday USA TV, Live-Stream Info

XIN LI/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics' figure-skating events will conclude on Friday (Thursday in the United States) with the women's singles free skate.

The USA have three representatives in Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell, who are placed ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively, after the short program.

Russians Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva are the ones to beat, and they sit in first and second ahead of Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond.

Thursday Figure Skating Information

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Event takes place on Friday, February 23 in Pyeongchang, South Korea)

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

For Team USA, it will be a case of pursuing redemption in the free skate after a nightmare showing in the short program.

Tennell, who had not hit the floor once this season, went first and disaster soon struck, per the LA Times' Helene Elliott:

Then came Nagasu, who became the first American woman to pull off a triple axel jump earlier in the Games.

Her attempt this time was less successful, per NBC's Nick McCarvel:

Chen, unaware of her compatriots' falls, suffered a similar fate as she had to put a hand on the ice after her opening triple lutz.

It marked the worst-ever short program from American women's figure skating at the Winter Olympics and will likely preclude the trio from picking up a medal. Instead, they'll just be hoping for clean skates.

Barring a fall, it's unlikely anyone will break into the top two, with Zagitova and Medvedeva standing out in the short program.

The latter went first and set a world record of 81.61—beating the one she set in the women's team event—but a matter of minutes later she was eclipsed by her compatriot, per CNN International:

Skating analyst Jackie Wong discussed what makes them so formidable:

Zagitova won gold at the European Figure Skating Championships last month, while Medvedeva won it at the World Championships in each of the two years prior.

Osmond was the only skater to come close in the short program, but even she will likely struggle to get better than a bronze.