Norway Wins Gold Medal for Cross-Country Olympics 2018 Men's Team Sprint

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Norway clinched yet another gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as they scooped top spot in the men's team sprint in the cross-country skiing.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo crossed the finish line in first place to clinch his third Olympic gold medal, per BBC Sport:

Klaebo and team-mate Martin Johnsrud Sundby won the race by 1.71 seconds, with the Olympic Athletes from Russia scooping silver, while France took bronze. The United States finished out of the medals, down in sixth place.

Here are the final results:

1. Norway (Klaebo and Sundby)—15:56.26

2. Olympic Athletes from Russia (Denis Spitsov and Alexander Bolshunov)—15:57.97

3. France (Richard Jouve and Maurice Manificat)—15:58.28

Full results are available from the official Olympic website.

The latest medal table is available below:

Sweden took an early lead in the event and led at the halfway stage of the six-lap race from Norway and the Russian team. However, they were left trailing in Klaebo's wake as he made his move on a difficult uphill section of the course to surge clear with just two laps to go.

Sundby managed to increase Norway's lead, with the other teams unable to respond to Norway's power and pace. Klaebo then took over for the final lap and could even afford to cruise over the finish line with a huge smile.

Meanwhile, the Russian athletes comfortably claimed silver and a strong sprint finish by France saw them snatch bronze from Sweden.

However, the day belonged to Klaebo, who had already won the individual sprint, and helped Norway to gold in the team relay. Gracenote Live Olympic showed how Klaebo ranks among young medal winners:

BBC Sport's Ollie Williams likened the young star to Jamaican sprinter and Olympic champion Usain Bolt: "He is so good, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo. I think he is the equivalent of Usain Bolt on snow. He is already being talked about in terms of multi-million pound advertising deals in Norway. This is their national sport, and he is the national icon."

Gracenote Live showed how dominant Norway have been in the cross-country skiing in South Korea:

It's been a successful Winter Olympics for Norway, and especially for Klaebo, who has been one of the real stars of the show and looks set to remain that way for a long time to come.