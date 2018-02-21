OAR Thrash Norway in Olympics Ice Hockey 2018 Quarter-Finals

OAR Thrash Norway in Olympics Ice Hockey 2018 Quarter-FinalsFebruary 21, 2018
The Olympic Athletes from Russia team cruised to victory in the quarter-finals of the ice hockey at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, with a 6-1 victory over Norway on Wednesday.
The Russians came into the tournament in South Korea as the favourites to clinch the gold medal, and they put in a dominant display as they booked their spot in the last four of the competition.
It was a strong start from the Russian team, with Mikhail Grigorenko opening the scoring midway through the first period. Nikita Gusev added a second, during a power play, before a first goal of the tournament from Vyacheslav Voinov made it 3-0 at the end of the first period.
The Russians also heavily outshot their Norwegian opponents in the first period by 19-2, per the IIHF:
IIHF @IIHFHockey
First period done at Gangneung Hockey Centre, and Team #OAR had a strong start, leading Team #NOR 3-0 and outshooting them 19-2. #PyeongChang2018 #OARvsNOR2018-2-21 08:16:01
A defensive mistake allowed Alexander Bonsaksen to pull one back for Norway, but Sergei Kalinin quickly restored their two-goal lead. Nikita Nesterov then added another as he made it 5-1 at the end of the second period.
James Ellingworth at the Associated Press said their thoughts had already turned to the semi-final:
James Ellingworth @jellingworth
Russia 5-1 Norway at the end of the second. The Russians already look content to save energy for the semifinal against the Czechs.2018-2-21 09:05:57
However, they still managed a sixth goal, as Grigorenko set up Ivan Telegin to complete the rout in the third period.
BBC reporter Seth Bennett highlighted just how impressive a victory it was:
Seth Bennett @Sethb45
#OAR have been a class above as they cruised into the semi-finals with a 6-1 win over #Nor. 6 different scorers in the game and now only 5 of the 20 players who featured today haven't got a goal @pyeongchang2018 .The #Cze v #OAR final four game should be an incredible spectacle.2018-2-21 10:10:23
Norway simply had no answer to the superior Russian quality, and they also looked jaded from their exploits in beating Slovenia a day earlier to earn their first Olympic quarter-final spot.
The Russian team will now meet the Czech Republic in the semi-finals, after they beat the United States in a shootout to secure a 3-2 win. The Russian team look to have the strongest squad at the tournament and will be eyeing a final spot, but the Czech Republic are yet to taste defeat and will prove a far tougher test than Norway.
