USA Wins Gold Medal for Cross-Country Olympics 2018 Women's Team Sprint

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2018

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Jessica Diggins of the United States celebrates as she crosses the line to win gold during the Cross Country Ladies' Team Sprint Free Final on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Getty Images

The USA won gold in the cross-country women's team sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, their first-ever medal in the discipline. 

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins set a time of 15 minutes, 56.47 seconds in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with the latter beating Sweden's Stina Nilsson in a dramatic sprint finish.

Norway came a close third, earning Marit Bjorgen her 14th Olympic medal to become the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time.

Here are the times:

USA (Kikkan Randall, Jessica Diggins)—15:56.47

Sweden (Charlotte Kalla, Stina Nilsson)—15:56.66

Norway (Marit Bjorgen, Maiken Caspersen Falla)—15:59.44

Here is the updated medal table:

Bjorgen led the field into the first exchange ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, but it quickly became apparent the race would boil down to a contest between Sweden, Norway and the USA, with the trio atop the standings at the second changeover.

On the third, Bjorgen turned the screw through the uphill section, but she failed to shake loose Kalla or Randall as a gap opened up on the field.

The three teams remained together into the fourth and fifth exchanges, while a brief challenge from Switzerland fell away.

NBC's Alex Azzi felt confident the trio would close out the podium positions, ensuring a medal for the United States:

Sweden's Nilsson looked to have fallen slightly on the final leg but made up the gap on the second uphill section and was first heading into the final stretch.

As Norway's Falla fell back, Diggins powered past sprint champion Nilsson to claim a memorable victory, per Eurosport UK:

Per Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Randall also made history along with the U.S. as a team:

So too did Bjorgen, as her medal took her overall tally past compatriot Ole Einar Bjorndalen.

She'll have the opportunity to earn a 15th medal in the 30-kilometre event on Sunday.

Related

    Vonn Shows the Grit That's Made Her Golden

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Vonn Shows the Grit That's Made Her Golden

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    SI Report Exposes Predatory Behavior in Mavs Workplace

    Featured logo
    Featured

    SI Report Exposes Predatory Behavior in Mavs Workplace

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lindsey Vonn Takes Bronze in Downhill 🥉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Lindsey Vonn Takes Bronze in Downhill 🥉

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    The Former NBA Star Building a HS Hoops Dynasty

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Former NBA Star Building a HS Hoops Dynasty

    Timothy Bella
    via Bleacher Report