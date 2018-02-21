Paul Pogba to Return Against Sevilla as Behaviour 'Puzzles' Senior Team-mates

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba is set to return to action for Manchester United against Sevilla on Wednesday, but his behaviour off the pitch reportedly "continues to puzzle senior players" at Old Trafford.

Per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, the Frenchman's return was confirmed by Jose Mourinho after he sat out the FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town because of illness.

However, his senior team-mates believe the manager should demand a greater maturity from him off the pitch, according to Wheeler.

Pogba's behaviour is said to be "described as boisterous at best and childish at worst" and aside from Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial—his close friends in the squad—the players "cannot understand why Mourinho, a stickler for players taking responsibility, has not come down on Pogba harder."



The midfielder's struggles on the pitch in recent weeks have reduced their tolerance for his "elaborate hairstyles and handshakes."



Pogba and Lingard can often be seen performing handshakes and dances on social media:

His recent performances on the pitch have left much to be desired. The 24-year-old lasted little more than an hour in each of his last two Premier League starts, which came either side of a substitute appearance against Huddersfield in the league.

Mourinho does not believe Pogba should be under more pressure to perform than any of his team-mates, though, despite his £89 million price tag.

"I don't even like the fact that the player who cost X millions doesn't have the same responsibility as the player who cost three times X. The responsibility is for everyone," Mourinho said. "When I decide a team to play, I don't look to the age, the salary, the transfer fee, because that's also not fair."



Pogba is key to United's fortunes, so they do need an improvement from him if they're to enjoy a successful end to the season.

As for his behaviour off the pitch, while it may mark a far cry from the days of players like Roy Keane at Old Trafford, Pogba is of a new generation, and there's little to suggest it has an impact on his ability to perform to the standard he can.