NBA Will Monitor Investigation into Mavericks' Hostile Workplace Allegations

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The NBA called the Dallas Mavericks' reported hostile workplace "completely unacceptable" and announced Tuesday it will monitor the ongoing investigation into the matter, via a statement Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports relayed:

Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that the Mavericks office provided a negative environment in what was characterized as an "open secret" by more than a dozen current and former employees.

The allegations state that former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery, who resigned in 2015, was responsible for continual sexual harassment throughout his time with the organization. Superiors also were allegedly dismissive when harassment claims were brought to them.

Mavs.com beat writer Earl K. Sneed also continued to work for the team despite pleading guilty to family violence assault.

Sneed and human resources head Buddy Pittman have been fired, but the team announced in a statement on its official site that it will conduct an independent investigation through outside counsel.

"The investigation will focus on the specific allegations related to this former employee [Ussery], and will look more broadly at our company's workplace practices and policies," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, team owner Mark Cuban discussed the need to improve.

"I want to deal with this issue," he told Sports Illustrated Monday. "I mean, this is, obviously there's a problem in the Mavericks organization and we've got to fix it."

Cuban was not accused of committing any form of sexual harassment.