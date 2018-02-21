NBA Will Monitor Investigation into Mavericks' Hostile Workplace Allegations

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: A generic basketball photo the NBA logo on seats in the arena before the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 10, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The NBA called the Dallas Mavericks' reported hostile workplace "completely unacceptable" and announced Tuesday it will monitor the ongoing investigation into the matter, via a statement Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports relayed:

Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that the Mavericks office provided a negative environment in what was characterized as an "open secret" by more than a dozen current and former employees.

The allegations state that former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery, who resigned in 2015, was responsible for continual sexual harassment throughout his time with the organization. Superiors also were allegedly dismissive when harassment claims were brought to them.

Mavs.com beat writer Earl K. Sneed also continued to work for the team despite pleading guilty to family violence assault.

Sneed and human resources head Buddy Pittman have been fired, but the team announced in a statement on its official site that it will conduct an independent investigation through outside counsel.

"The investigation will focus on the specific allegations related to this former employee [Ussery], and will look more broadly at our company's workplace practices and policies," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, team owner Mark Cuban discussed the need to improve.

"I want to deal with this issue," he told Sports Illustrated Monday. "I mean, this is, obviously there's a problem in the Mavericks organization and we've got to fix it."

Cuban was not accused of committing any form of sexual harassment.

Related

    SI Report Exposes Predatory Behavior in Mavs Workplace

    NBA logo
    NBA

    SI Report Exposes Predatory Behavior in Mavs Workplace

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Mavs Issue Statement on Alleged Conduct by Former Employee

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Mavs Issue Statement on Alleged Conduct by Former Employee

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Brow: Pels Could've Made Finals with Boogie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brow: Pels Could've Made Finals with Boogie

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Star Game Was Fun, but Still Needs Fixing

    Video Play Button
    NBA logo
    NBA

    All-Star Game Was Fun, but Still Needs Fixing

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report