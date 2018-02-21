Olympic Figure Skating Results 2018: Ladies Short Program Top Scores, Highlights

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Russian skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva exchanged the world record as they claimed the top two spots in the ladies figure skating event at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Medvedeva was the first to set the new benchmark when she scored 81.61. The record didn't last long, however, as Zagitova moved into first place with a score of 82.92.

The difference between Zagitova and Medvedeva largely came down to how they performed their third elements.

Zagitova hit a triple lutz and triple loop that alone netted her a score of 13.71 en route to a 45.30 technical elements score. Medvedeva's triple flip and triple toe loop scored an 11.96, and the 18-year-old earned a 43.19 elements score.

Medvedeva (38.42) actually outscored Zagitova (37.62) in factored components, but that wasn't enough to overcome what was a nearly flawless performance.

NBC Olympics shared a replay of Zagitova's final three elements:

Twenty-four skaters secured a berth in the free skate, with three Americans among those advancing.

As the first skater on the ice, Bradie Tennell set the pace. She scored 64.01, which allowed her to remain in the top spot until Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, the 19th skater to perform, supplanted her for first place with a mark of 73.18.

Tennell earned a relatively high score despite falling on her opening element, a triple lutz followed by a triple toe loop. Olympic Talk's Nick Zaccardi noted why Tennell's tumble was so surprising:

Fellow American Mirai Nagasu experienced a similar fate.

During the team event, Nagasu became the third woman and first U.S. female to complete a triple axel at an Olympic event. Right out of the gate, Nagasu tried but failed to hit another, though she still scored 5.50 for the element.

NBC Olympics shared a clip from the final portion of Nagasu's short program:

Nagasu leapfrogged Tennell with a score of 66.93 and landed in ninth place.

Karen Chen made her Olympic debut two skaters later. Consistency was the key. The 18-year-old avoided critical mistakes, and her short program reached its zenith with a triple loop and double toe loop that earned a 7.44 elements score.

She scored 65.90 overall, which was good for 10th place.

The ladies free skate is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Though all three of the United States' representatives are through to the final, a medal is a long shot.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics, the gold, silver and bronze medalists were in second, first and third place, respectively, after the short program. Four years earlier, the first-, second- and third-place skaters in the short program finished that way on the medal podium.

The race for gold looks like it will be a two-way battle between Zagitova and Medvedeva, while Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond has the inside track for bronze after her score of 78.87.

As well as Nagasu, Chen and Tennell performed, they have a steep climb ahead if they're going to add to the United States' medal tally.