Lindsey Vonn on Final Olympic Downhill Run: 'I Wish I Could Keep Going'

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Lindsey Vonn, 33, ended her Olympic downhill career with a bronze medal at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in the event that aired live Tuesday in the United States, but she expressed her desire to keep going.

"It's sad. This is my last downhill," she said, via KARE 11 in Minneapolis. "I wish I could keep going, you know? I have so much fun. I love what I do. My body just can't - probably can't take another four years."

NBC Olympics shared the entire interview, which saw Vonn grow emotional when discussing her late grandfather, whose initials she put on her helmet for the race:

Vonn's time of one minute, 39.69 seconds was good enough for bronze, per Olympic.org, as Sofia Goggia of Italy won gold at 1:39.22, and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway captured silver at 1:39.31.

According to the Associated Press, Vonn became the oldest female to medal in Alpine skiing at a Winter Olympics.

It was her third Olympic medal after she captured downhill gold and super-G bronze at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, but she battled more than just age to prevail in Pyeongchang. A knee injury cost her the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, she was airlifted off a mountain after a practice crash in the 2006 Torino Olympics and she suffered a broken arm and back injuries at other points of her career.

Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated reflected on Vonn's treacherous path to the podium:

Vonn is a skiing legend who has thrilled fans of the sport for years and had the opportunity to grace a downhill podium at the Olympics one more time with an emotional performance.