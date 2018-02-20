Mavericks Issue Statement on Alleged Inappropriate Conduct by Former Employee

Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks released a statement regarding a forthcoming report in Sports Illustrated detailing allegations of "various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years" by a former employee.



In the statement issued Tuesday night, the Mavericks announced the employee in question left the organization almost three years ago and that the franchise hadn't been made aware of the allegations until recently.

"The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously," the team said. "Yesterday we notified the league office and immediately hired outside counsel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation."

The Mavericks also announced the investigation will not only focus on the former employee but also the organization's "workplace practices and policies."

The Mavericks suspended an employee who investigated allegations of workplace misbehavior, and the team said it fired an employee who failed to properly disclose information regarding a past domestic violence incident before joining the organization.