Mavericks Issue Statement on Alleged Inappropriate Conduct by Former Employee

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2018

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 23: View of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 23, 2016 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Danny Bollinger/NBAE via Getty Images)
Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks released a statement regarding a forthcoming report in Sports Illustrated detailing allegations of "various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years" by a former employee.

In the statement issued Tuesday night, the Mavericks announced the employee in question left the organization almost three years ago and that the franchise hadn't been made aware of the allegations until recently.

"The Mavericks organization takes these allegations extremely seriously," the team said. "Yesterday we notified the league office and immediately hired outside counsel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation."

The Mavericks also announced the investigation will not only focus on the former employee but also the organization's "workplace practices and policies."

The Mavericks suspended an employee who investigated allegations of workplace misbehavior, and the team said it fired an employee who failed to properly disclose information regarding a past domestic violence incident before joining the organization.

Related

    NBA Releases Statement on Mavs

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    NBA Releases Statement on Mavs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    SI Report Exposes Predatory Behavior in Mavs Workplace

    NBA logo
    NBA

    SI Report Exposes Predatory Behavior in Mavs Workplace

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brow: Pels Could've Made Finals with Boogie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brow: Pels Could've Made Finals with Boogie

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Star Game Was Fun, but Still Needs Fixing

    Video Play Button
    NBA logo
    NBA

    All-Star Game Was Fun, but Still Needs Fixing

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report