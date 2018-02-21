USA vs. Canada Women's Hockey Gold-Medal Game Live-Stream Schedule

Nathan Denette/Associated Press

The rematch four years in the making occurs Wednesday night at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The United States and Canada have squared off in five of the six women's ice hockey gold-medal games, with the lone exception coming in 2006, when Canada topped Sweden.

Since Canada's come-from-behind win in the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, the Americans have defeated their biggest rival three times at the IIHF Women's World Championships, but they came up short a week ago in Olympic pool play.

Both teams come into Wednesday's championship tilt off 5-0 wins in the semifinals, as the United States dispatched of Finland and the Canadians cruised against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Date: Wednesday, February 21 (Event takes place on Thursday, February 22 in Pyeongchang)

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Canada Enters on 24-Game Olympic Winning Streak

Canada carries one of the most impressive winning streaks in Olympic history into Wednesday, as it's won its last 24 games in the competition.

The Canadians have won four consecutive golds, and they enter the gold-medal clash with plenty of confidence following a 2-1 win over the United States in pool play.

While the keys to the game seem simple, it's really about who executes the best, as Canada forward Brianne Jenner noted, per Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star.

"I think you often want to say that it comes down to who wants it more," Jenner said. "There's no question that these two teams want it as bad as possible. So it's going to come down to who executes, who's able to perform in the moment, and who stays disciplined. And probably who wins the special-teams battle."

Canada's roster experienced a good amount of turnover after Sochi, but it still contains the X-factor from the last two gold-medal games in Marie-Philip Poulin.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Poulin, 26, scored both goals in the victory over the United States in the 2010 Games in Vancouver, Canada, and she followed that up by netting the game-tying and game-winning tallies in the overtime victory in Sochi.

The Canadian Olympic hero has drifted away from the spotlight so far in Pyeongchang, with Melodie Daoust sliding into the role of top scorer with three goals to go along with her three assists.

Regardless of how much Poulin's produced in the tournament, the United States will have as many eyes as possible on the 26-year-old whenever she takes the ice.

The extra attention on Poulin could leave the door open for other scorers like Daoust and Rebecca Johnston to write their own gold-medal game legends.

United States Trying to End 20-Year Title Drought

The United States won the inaugural women's hockey competition at the Olympics in Nagano, Japan, in 1998, but it's been unlucky ever since.

A victory appeared to be in the bag in Sochi, but Canada put together an incredible comeback in the third period from two goals down before Poulin's game-winning tally in overtime delivered a heartbreaking blow.

Regardless of how much success they've achieved in other competitions, the Americans still suffer a bit from the heartbreak of four years ago, as Hilary Knight noted, per Chip Scoggins of the Star-Tribune.

"The heartbreak is like having a bad relationship and it going sour," Knight said. "That's what it is, right? It's always going to be there. It's part of your fabric."

Knight is one of the stars the United States is expected to rely upon, as well as Meghan Duggan and Amanda Kessel.

While most of the attention back home is focused on the marquee names of the team, players like Dani Cameranesi, who scored twice in the semifinal win over Finland, have the opportunity to become household names if they produce performances that deliver gold to the United States.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Goalie Maddie Rooney could be under the microscope as she faces a barrage of attempts from the Canadian attackers.

The 20-year-old, who plays at Minnesota-Duluth, has two wins at the Olympics, including a shutout in the dominant victory over the Finns.

If Rooney produces the best game of her life in between the pipes, the Americans should leave the ice with a victory.

Conversely, if Rooney succumbs to the pressure of the gold-medal game and concedes an early tally to Canada, it could be a long day for the Americans.

