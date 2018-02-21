Men's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Ski Cross Medal Winners

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Canada's Brady Leman survived the field to win gold in the men's ski cross at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

It became somewhat of a two-man race after Canada's Kevin Drury and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik went down in an early collision, but Leman finished 0.19 seconds ahead of silver medalist Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland to take in first place. Ridzik returned to his feet and earned the bronze medal.

Although Leman posted the eighth-best time in seeding, he kept his Olympic dreams alive over the next four rounds to bring home the top honors in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Final Standings

1. Brady Leman (CAN)

2. Marc Bischofberger (SUI)

3. Sergey Ridzik (OAR)

4. Kevin Drury (CAN)

Full results available at Olympic.org.

Leman finished just off the podium in 2014 with a fourth-place finish, but he performed much better this time around. He earned wins in his quarterfinal, semifinal and big final to take gold four years after his disappointing finish.

Kristina Rutherford of Sportsnet provided more context to his redemption story:

Former Olympian Karina LeBlanc gave her thoughts on the situation:

It was not only the first medal for Canada in ski cross, which first started in 2010, it was the 20th medal for the country at these Olympics, as Kevin Gallagher of CTV noted.

Bischofberger entered as the top-ranked competitor in the World Cup, but he just couldn't pull out the win in the big final.

Unlike other Olympic sports, there is a lot of parity with the best athletes struggling to advance through the many rounds of competition.

The 2017 world champion in this sport, Victor Oehling Norberg, was out in the 1/8 finals, along with silver medalist Jamie Prebble. Jean Frederic Chapuis won gold in Sochi in 2014 but was knocked out in the quarterfinals along with Alex Fiva, who had the top time in qualifying.

Both 2015 world champion Filip Flisar and 2014 silver medalist Arnaud Bovolenta were among those eliminated in the semifinals.

After a medal sweep for France four years ago, no one from the country was able to even reach the finals this time around.

However, Leman made it through all the stages and survived for his first gold medal.

The women's ski cross event will take place Friday in Pyeongchang (Thursday night ET).