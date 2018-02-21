Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Overall Country Tally After Tuesday Night

Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Olympic athletes representing Norway and Germany once again found themselves on medal stands, as the two countries combined for one gold, three silvers and one bronze in the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Tuesday (dates/times ET).

Norway and Germany sit tied for the gold medal lead with 11, while Norway has the overall medal count edge on Germany 30-23. Canada is the only other country with 15 or more medals or seven or more golds.

Here's a look at the latest medal tracker, Tuesday's medal-event results and a few quick recaps.

Medal Tracker

Biathlon: Mixed Relay

Gold: Marie Dorin Habert, Martin Fourcade, Anais Bescond, Simon Desthieux (France)

Silver: Marte Olsbu, Tiril Eckhoff, Johannes Thingnes Bo, Emil Hegle Svendsen (Norway)

Bronze: Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch (Italy)

Nordic Combined: Men's Individual Large Hill/10-Kilometer (Cross-Country)

Gold: Johannes Rydzek (Germany)

Silver: Fabian Riessle (Germany)

Bronze: Eric Frenzel (Germany)



Alpine Skiing: Women's Downhill

Gold: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

Silver: Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)

Bronze: Lindsey Vonn (United States)

Ski Cross: Men's Finals

Gold: Brady Leman (Canada)

Silver: Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland)

Bronze: Sergey Ridzik (Olympic Athletes from Russia)

Short-Track: Women's 3,000-Meter Relay

Gold: Shim Sukhee, Choi Minjeong, Kim Yejin, Kim Alang (South Korea)

Silver: Arianna Fontana, Lucia Peretti, Cecilia Maffei, Martina Valcepina (Italy)

Bronze: Suzanne Schulting, Yara Van Kerkhof, Lara Van Ruijven, Jorien Ter Mors (Netherlands)

Martin Fourcade Wins Third Olympic Gold Medal

The French team of Marie Dorin Habert, Martin Fourcade, Anais Bescond and Simon Desthieux took home gold in the biathlon mixed relay with a time of one hour, eight minutes and 34.3 seconds:

The win marked Fourcade's third gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics (and fifth Olympic gold overall):

Norway won silver, finishing 20.9 seconds behind France. Italy beat Germany by just three-tenths of a second for bronze.

Germany Sweeps Large Hill Nordic Combined

Johannes Rydzek, Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel finished within eight-tenths of a second of each other as they gave Germany gold, silver and bronze in the Nordic combined large hill/10-kilometer event:

Rydzek's winning time clocked in at 23:52.5, giving him his first Olympic gold medal. He previously took bronze and silver in the 2010 and 2014 team relays, respectively.

Sofia Goggia Wins Women's Downhill; Lindsey Vonn Takes Bronze

Sofia Goggia of Italy set the bar early in the women's downhill event as she earned a time of 1:39.22 to win her home country's third gold medal in this year's Olympic Games:

Goggia went fifth in the 39-woman field, and her time stood throughout the entire competition. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was her biggest threat, finishing just nine-tenths of a second behind.

American Lindsey Vonn registered a time of 1:39.71, which was good enough for a bronze medal and another line on her decorated resume:

Afterward, Vonn announced that this would be her last Olympic downhill race:

Her final 2018 Olympic event will be the women's combined (slalom), which takes place at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 22.

South Korea Wins Wild Women's 3,000-Meter Short-Track Relay, Takes Fourth Overall Gold

Host country South Korea won gold in the women's 3,000-meter short-track relay thanks to a time of 4:07.361:

As noted by Steve Keating of Reuters, the team of Shim Sukhee, Choi Minjeong, Kim Yejin and Kim Alang did not lead near the beginning of the race. However, they eventually worked their way to the front for the win in a photo finish with China.

While China and Canada crossed the finish line in second and third, they were eventually disqualified by race judges for reasons unknown (per Grant Robertson of the Globe and Mail, "officials in short-track no longer have to explain their rulings to the coaches").

Therefore, Italy ended up winning silver, which meant a seventh Olympic medal for Arianna Fontana. That honor marks an Olympic record for women's short-track, per Keating. The Netherlands won bronze.

Brady Leman Takes Gold in Men's Ski Cross

After finishing fourth in the 2014 Winter Olympics, Canadian Brady Leman finished on top of the ski cross medal podium in 2018 to earn his first-ever Olympic medal. Leman also has a 2016 Winter X Games gold on his resume:

Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland won silver, while Sergey Ridzik (representing Olympic Athletes from Russia) took bronze.