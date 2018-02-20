WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 20

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The road to Fastlane on March 11 continued Tuesday, as the Fatal 5-Way for the WWE Championship was the focal point of the night's booking.

Kevin Owens squared off with Dolph Ziggler, while WWE champion AJ Styles battled Baron Corbin in the main event.

Despite those matches and two significant tag team matches elsewhere on the show, the company's blue brand continues to feel much less exciting than it should, an indictment on its creative team at one of the most important times of the year.

Relive the February 20 broadcast with this recap of everything that went down on the USA Network presentation.