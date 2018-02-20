Andrew Luck Says 2nd Shoulder Surgery 'Not an Option,' That He Feels 'Awesome'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck provided an update on his recovery from injury Tuesday during an interview with The MMQB's Peter King, saying he's begun throwing again and that he feels "awesome" and is in "a great place" (h/t Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star).

"I'm in the middle of sort of a little bit of throwing, but strengthening and preparing my shoulder to be able to handle the throw load that is part of being an NFL quarterback," Luck said.

Luck also said he wasn't considering a second surgery on his shoulder.

"That is not an option for me right now," he said, via Keefer. "... That ship has sailed in my mind."

Stephen Holder of the Star said Luck's direct answer to the surgery question was worth taking at face value:

Luck also spoke about spending a year on the sideline:

"It was very difficult to not play last year and to have something that you love to do taken away from you. ... One of the many great things, blessings of what I think I've gone through ... is that [I realized] I love football and I want to play so bad. ... When that's taken away from you—I probably didn't appreciate it, how much joy I got out of that."

Luck said he was excited about playing in new head coach Frank Reich's offense. Holder noted Luck "likes the notion of trying to be more unpredictable."

You can watch Luck's interview with King below:

Luck, 28, missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. It was a major blow for the Colts, who limped to a 4-12 record without their starting quarterback. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown for at least 4,200 yards in three of his five seasons and over 30 touchdowns twice.

His best season was 2014, when he threw for 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns with 16 interceptions, completing 61.7 percent of his passes.

With Luck returning from injury, Reich calling the shots and the team holding the No. 3 overall draft pick, Indianapolis will have a new look in 2018. While they have holes to address, the return of Luck should make the Colts contenders in the AFC South once again, though the Tennessee Titans are coming off a playoff appearance and the Houston Texans will be improved if quarterback Deshaun Watson can return to full health.

Add in the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were a quarter away from the Super Bowl before they blew a late lead against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and the AFC South has the potential to be an extremely competitive division in 2018.

A healthy Luck should at least keep the Colts in the mix, even if they remain a few pieces away from reaching the postseason next year.