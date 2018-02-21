Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 13

0 of 7

Nathan Denette/Associated Press

Here comes the wind again. And it's bringing some rescheduling.

You may have noticed Mikaela Shiffrin didn't race in the downhill. She's wary of competing on back-to-back days after missing the medals in the slalom, so when the combined was moved to Day 13 (along with the women's big air snowboard final), she decided not to compete in the downhill.

So the combined and the big air final join an already crowded agenda that now features 10 medal events. We'll have relays in biathlon and Nordic combined, another Alpine skiing race, three short-track finals, a possible U.S. sweep in halfpipe skiing and a hockey game we've been anticipating for four years.

To watch live Olympics coverage, including the events detailed below, visit NBC's Olympics site. Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time, so an event that takes place Thursday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Wednesday night in the U.S.