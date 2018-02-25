Olympic Closing Ceremony Time 2018: TV Schedule for Delayed Viewing

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games concluded on Sunday with the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Below, we'll break down the delayed television schedule for the final event of this year's Olympics.

Delayed TV Schedule

Rebroadcast: Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Rebroadcast Viewing: NBC; NBCOlympics.com



Analysis

The closing ceremony wasn't without its controversy, as Russia—whose athletes have been competing as the Olympic Athletes from Russia after the country was banned by the IOC from participating in the Pyeongchang Games due to an institutional doping scandal—weren't reinstated for the closing ceremony and its athletes were banned from marching under the Russian flag, per to Erik Ortiz of NBC News.

Curling bronze medallist Alexander Krushelnitsky was charged with doping. Krushelnitsky has admitted the drug in question, meldonium, was in his body and dropped his appeal of the charge. Russian bobsled pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva also tested positive for a banned substance, per Ortiz.

So the closing ceremony had another Russian doping scandal casting a shadow over the event in an Olympics that will perhaps be as memorable for its politics as its events. For instance, the Olympic Athletes from Russia men's hockey team sang the Russian national anthem—which was banned during the Games as a part of its sanctions—after winning the gold medal over Germany.

The 2018 Games were also marked by a potential thawing of relations between North and South Korea, with representatives from the two countries meeting throughout the Pyeongchang Olympics.

But the undertone of politics didn't overshadow a celebration of what has been a fantastic Olympics.

For United States viewers, these Games have provided new stars and dynamic personalities like Chloe Kim, Red Gerard, Adam Rippon, Chris Mazder and the men's curling team. More established Olympic stars like Mikaela Schriffen and U.S. women's hockey team also captivated audiences with amazing performances as well.

In total, the United States took home 23 medals in total and nine golds. It wasn't enough to keep pace with winter sport powerhouses like Norway (39 medals, 14 golds), Germany (31 medals, 14 golds) and Canada (29 medals, 11 golds), but it was still a memorable Olympics for the United States, which finished fourth in the medal count.