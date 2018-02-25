Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Time of Extinguishing of the Flame

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After two weeks of history-making events and storylines, the 2018 Winter Olympics comes to a close on Sunday.

The closing ceremony affords host city Pyeongchang one last opportunity to showcase its culture and set the stage for the summer of 2020 in Tokyo and winter of 2022 in Beijing.

2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Start Time: 8 p.m. (South Korea)/6 a.m. ET (United States)

Watch: NBC (Tape Delay at 8 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Like the opening ceremony, Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium will play host to the closing ceremony. The stadium will then play host to the Paralympics in March before being torn down.

Among the scheduled events during the closing ceremony include performances from K-Pop musical artists EXO and CL.

Beyond the musical acts, there isn't much known about what the closing ceremony will look like. The opening ceremony was titled "Peace in Motion," with an inventive style to celebrate the Korean culture.

"The opening ceremony will weave together the narratives of five lovable protagonists from Gangwon province through cultural performances," executive producer Yang Jung-woong said prior to the start of the games. "The stage will unfold like a winter fairy tale depicting the children's adventure."

Song Seung-whan was named as the executive creative director of the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, so it's safe to assume the latter will have a similar feel to what he showed the world on Feb. 9.

An official Olympic press release noted Sunday's event is titled "The Next Wave" and will "focus on the human spirit of perseverance."

The other major event during every closing ceremony is extinguishing the Olympic flame.

Per Olympic.org, the Olympic torch relay first became a regular part of the lead up to the games in 1936. The relay for Pyeongchang began in October 2017 at Olympia, as it does leading up to every summer and winter Olympics.

After the flame extinguished in Pyeongchang, the Olympic torch will soon begin its journey around the world as the buildup for the 2020 summer Olympic Games begins.