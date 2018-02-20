Malik Monk Involved in Car Accident, Cited by Police for Careless Driving

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets rookie shooting guard Malik Monk was cited for careless driving by police in Arkansas after crashing his vehicle into a gate early Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported the incident happened around 5:46 a.m. local time near the University of Arkansas' Fayetteville campus. He was also cited for no proof of insurance.

Monk told police he "looked down for a second then I just hit a bump," per TMZ Sports. The report noted the car was heavily damaged, but it's unclear whether he suffered any injuries.

The 20-year-old Jonesboro, Arkansas native was away from the Hornets for the NBA's All-Star Weekend at the time of the crash. He was named the state's Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2016 before attending the University of Kentucky for one season.

Charlotte selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's averaged 5.0 points and 1.2 assists across 40 appearances so far in his debut campaign.

The Hornets return from the All-Star break Thursday for a home game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center.