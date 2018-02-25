Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy Must Join Forces for WrestleMania 34 to Salvage Storyline

Photo credit: WWE.com.

On the heels of their match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy are in need of a direction change.

Hardy was victorious against Wyatt at Elimination Chamber. He countered out of an attempted Sister Abigail by Wyatt and hit the Twist of Fate for the win.

Bleacher Report's Jeremy Botter spoke for many in the WWE Universe:

Hardy and Wyatt have feuded for the better part of the past few months, but an unlikely partnership between them would go a long way toward reviving two of the best characters in WWE.

With Jeff Hardy out because of an injury and intellectual property issues with Impact Wrestling apparently getting sorted out, Matt debuted his "Woken" character on WWE programming in November and used it to enter into a feud with Wyatt.

The "Woken" character is an offshoot of "Broken" Matt Hardy, which is a gimmick Hardy created in Impact Wrestling.

It's a deranged and bizarre character with a unique way of speaking, and the biggest reason for its success was the fact that Hardy was chiefly responsible for it and was fully invested in it.

Although the inner workings of Hardy's character development in WWE aren't publicly known, it seems fairly obvious that there are far more restrictions placed on him in comparison to Impact.

With Hardy unable to go all the way with his character and WWE continuing the trend of lending little credibility to Wyatt, their rivalry has fallen flat thus far.

The vast majority of the program has featured Hardy and Wyatt laughing maniacally at one another, and any physicality between them has left plenty to be desired.

Arguably the best interaction between the Superstars took place in the Royal Rumble match. Although they eliminated each other, there was a period of time where they worked together and took out Rusev.

That moment received a huge pop from the fans, which is more than can be said about essentially anything else they have done together.

Wyatt and Hardy have already wrestled each other on Raw and at Elimination Chamber, and unless WWE has something huge planned for them akin to Hardy's Final Deletion with Impact Wrestling, there isn't much intrigue surrounding another match between them.

Rather than continuing down that road, changing the storyline to accommodate them as a team could be a great twist that the WWE Universe would get behind.

The angle could involve Hardy or Wyatt coming under the influence of the other, or simply willingly coming together for a common goal.

There is little depth to speak of in the Raw tag team division beyond Sheamus and Cesaro, and the pairing of Wyatt and Hardy would be a quality opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If Wyatt and Hardy were to win the titles, then it could lead to some entertaining angles that may eventually lead to a breakup and a revitalization of their feud.

Also, since Jeff Hardy is bound to come back at some point, he could figure into the mix either as an ally or an opponent.

Another potential benefit of the team is that it would make Wyatt a quasi-face, which is something that is fairly foreign to him.

Wyatt has been a heel for nearly his entire WWE tenure, but the fans seem open to cheering him, and moving him into a face role could be exactly what he needs to reach the next level.

It is difficult to envision Hardy and Wyatt saving what has been a disappointing program against one another. However, pooling their talents together is a move that would change the dynamic and renew interest in what they're doing.

