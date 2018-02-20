Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Predicting Tuesday Night's Winners; Updated Tally

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/Getty Images

After a slip-up in the Super G event last week, American skier Lindsey Vonn is back.

Vonn, who won the gold medal in the downhill back in 2010, wasn't able to compete in the 2014 Sochi Games after injuring her knee, but she's looking to win her second gold on Tuesday night in a can't-miss matchup against the likes of Lara Gut (Switzerland), Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) and Sofia Goggia (Italy).

But for all the hype surrounding Vonn, she is far from the only notable Olympic athlete competing this evening. Here's a rundown of Tuesday night's live stream and Olympic schedule:

Tuesday's Olympic Schedule (All Times ET)

Alpine Skiing

Women's Downhill—9 p.m.

Curling

Women's Round-Robin:

South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia—7:05 p.m.

Sweden vs. China—7:05 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Denmark—7:05 p.m.

Canada vs. Great Britain—7:05 p.m.

Figure Skating

Women's short program—8 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing

Men's ski cross—9:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Men's Quarterfinals: Czech Republic vs. United States—10:10 p.m.

Snowboarding

Men's big air qualifying—Heat 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Heat 2 at 9:45 p.m.

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Tuesday Night's Picks

Women's Downhill

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

This is Vonn's event to lose, and she's not going to let last week's disappointment in the Super G bring her down.

Vonn received heavy criticism after her failed run last week but is refocused and looking to silence her critics with a gold medal run this evening. To win this event, Vonn has to be at her best. Of course, her major knee injury a few years ago was a setback, but she appears ready to roll this time around.

Per Simon Evans of Reuters.com, she said:

"I feel like it's 99.9 percent sure that I won't, but who knows maybe something will come out, and they will fix my knee up, and I will be like robo-knee and ski like 10 more years, and that would be ideal. ... So if I could physically continue skiing then I absolutely will. But at this point, it takes a lot to make my knee good enough to ski downhill, it has to be pretty solid to push yourself at these speeds and be able to trust it."

Vonn's knee will hold up on Tuesday night, and she will defend her gold medal in the downhill. And don't be surprised to see her go out on social media again to put an end to the hate she received online last week.

Women's short program

XIN LI/Getty Images

Besides Vonn, this is America's best chance to medal.

In the women's short program, Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen each have an opportunity to earn a medal and—although a long shot—sweep the podium.

Standing in their way of history, however, is some stiff competition from Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia. While Nagasu and Chen are both more than capable skaters, Tennell has the best shot of defeating Zagitova and Medvedeva for gold.

Look for Tennell to put on an impressive performance to push the Russians to the brink. Nagasu and Chen will fall short of the podium, but Tennell will represent the United States well with a silver-medal finish, just behind Medvedeva for gold.