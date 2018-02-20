Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Wants 'M.D.' on Jersey After Medical School

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is staying busy this offseason.

As detailed by Aaron Rose for the Kansas City Star, the Kansas City Chiefs guard is currently covering the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for Radio-Canada. Upon returning home, he will prepare for a medical exam in May.

The 27-year-old has spent seven years at McGill University's medical school in hopes of becoming the first NFL player to double as a licensed physician. If he accomplishes that goal, Duvernay-Tardif would like his jersey to reflect the new title.

"I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey," he told Rose. "I've already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible."

It's only two extra letters. Jersey designers can manage it, as Golden Tate III, Dante Fowler Jr. and Steve Smith Sr. are among the players who have included suffixes on the back of their uniforms.

If his seven years of studying culminate in a medical degree, the NFL might as well honor his off-field excellence on the gridiron.