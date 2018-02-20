Real Madrid Transfer News: Eden Hazard 'Practically' Sealed, Isco Swap Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Real Madrid have "practically" sealed a summer deal to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, according to reports from Spain, and Isco is said to be open to being used as a makeweight in the transfer.

Spanish website Diario Gol reported Real president Florentino Perez will travel to London for talks over a transfer and is said to be preparing an offer of £100 million plus Gareth Bale moving in the opposite direction (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Express).

But Isco could jump above team-mate Bale if he decides a move to Stamford Bridge could be a positive one for his career, with friend Alvaro Morata understood to be campaigning for him to join him in west London.

There have been struggles under Blues boss Antonio Conte this season, but Hazard has remained one of Chelsea's most important players, if not the most essential, as Goal's Nizaar Kinsella recently enthused:

It's thought Los Merengues are prepared for a blockbuster summer of transfer activity after enduring a disappointing 2017-18 campaign up to this point.

Hazard failed to rule out the possibility of an exit when he appeared on French television show Telefoot recently and said (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse):

"I still have two years left on my contract. I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see.

"In football anything can happen. But in football nothing can happen too. Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I'm good where I am."

There have long been links between Real and Hazard, who is seen to some as a potential successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, although the winger spoke as a loyal Chelsea servant when analysing his side's upcoming fixture slate, via Goal:

Some at Stamford Bridge may prefer Chelsea get their hands on a natural wing replacement like Bale in the event Hazard were to leave, although Isco hasn't endured the same injury troubles and is a talent in his own right.

ESPN FC recently addressed the speculation tying him to an exit from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and suggested why this could be the summer he leaves Los Blancos:

Manager Zinedine Zidane will be under pressure to recruit the right players in a bid to boost prospects for next season, and he has a selection of players at his disposal whom he can use to sweeten a deal for Hazard.

Chelsea aren't likely to be tempted by offers they feel don't properly match Hazard's quality, particularly in a transfer economy still adjusting to Neymar's £200 million Paris Saint-Germain switch last summer.

The offer of Isco or Bale coming in return will sweeten any prospective departure for Belgian Hazard, although the Blues will assuredly attempt to steer his view clear of the Chelsea exit altogether.