Adam Vinatieri Reportedly Plans to Return for 23rd NFL Season

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri will reportedly return to the NFL in 2018.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Vinatieri intends to come back for his 23rd season at the age of 45.

Vinatieri's contract with the Indianapolis Colts expired after the 2017 season, making him eligible for free agency when the new league year begins on March 14.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Vinatieri has spent the past 12 seasons with the Colts. He went 29-of-34 on field-goal attempts and 22-of-24 on extra-point attempts in 2017. He's scored at least 100 points in each of the past six seasons.

Prior to signing with the Colts in 2006, Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots. He had the game-winning field goals in each of New England's first two Super Bowl wins in 2001 over the St. Louis Rams and 2003 over the Carolina Panthers.