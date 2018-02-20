WWE Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live Winners, Grades and Reaction for Feb. 20

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE 205 Live has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent weeks thanks to the Cruiserweight Championship tournament happening right now.

The quality of the wrestling has been better and Superstars appear to be having more fun in the ring. When wrestlers are having a good time, it usually translates to the crowd enjoying the show even more.

Building the division around top-notch wrestling is what should have been done from the beginning, but management tried to make character development the top priority. Thankfully, someone in a position of power realized the problem and overhauled the product.

As far as the Mixed Match Challenge is concerned, it's still chugging along without much hype from the company or its fans.

We get occasional segments on Raw and SmackDown with Superstars talking about their upcoming match on the Facebook Watch show, but it has never felt like WWE has treated this show as anything more than a novelty.

It's possible this will change as we progress through the tournament, but it's more likely it will end and never be mentioned on television again. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's MMC and 205 Live.

*205 Live results will be added during the show.