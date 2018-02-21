Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream, TV Info for Men's Slalom Runs

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The men's slalom in the Alpine skiing gets underway at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with audiences in the United States being able to see the decisive runs late on Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It's an event rescheduled due to windy conditions but one also set to be wide open since Mario Matt, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games, is not competing. However, fellow Sochi medallists, Austria's Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, will be involved.

Hirscher won silver four years ago, while Kristoffersen claimed bronze. Both are among the favourites for gold this time.

Here are the schedule and viewing details for this event:

Date: Wednesday, February 21-Thursday, February 22

Time: Run 1, 1 a.m. GMT/8 p.m. ET (Wednesday); Run 2, 4:30 a.m. GMT/11:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, NBC Primetime Plus

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, Eurosport Player, BBC iPlayer

Hirscher has already claimed two gold medals at these Games, including for winning the men's giant slalom. Kristoffersen did enough to win silver on Sunday, while France's Alexis Pinturault took the bronze.

Pinturault will also be involved in the 108-strong field. Of course, the winner will be the skier who keeps his reactions sharp and holds his nerve, since the gates are closer together for this event, according to Katie Reilly of Time.

It means these runs will be among the most exciting in Apline skiing as competitors turn suddenly and criss-cross markers at top speed.

Hirscher has proved he can handle the challenges, but like the rest of the field, he will be wary about handling the course at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre. At least he has the pedigree for it, as a six-time winner of the World Cup, per Simon Evans of Reuters.

Evans also noted how the slalom is Hirscher's "favourite event," and it's hard to pick against this decorated a champion in a discipline he loves.

Kristoffersen will likely provide the strongest competition, particularly after finishing closest to Hirscher in the giant slalom. The 23-year-old will also be mindful of doing his bit to help Norway maintain its respectable lead atop the medal table at these Games.

Expect to see both Kristoffersen and Hirscher back on the podium.