Marlins Will Wear Stoneman Douglas High School Hats to Honor Shooting Victims

Andrew Gould@AndrewGould4Featured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Miami Marlins looks on from the dugout during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 27, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats before Friday's Grapefruit League opener to commemorate victims of the school shooting.

According to the Sun Sentinel's Tim Healey, the Marlins will don the Stoneman caps during pregame workouts prior to commencing spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals. MLB's uniform restrictions will likely prevent the team from sporting the caps during the exhibition contest at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.  

Seventeen people died after a gunman opened fire at the school in Parkland, Florida. Rookie outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is from nearby Coral Springs, told Healey that he visited hospitalized shooting victims over the weekend:  

"I wanted to go visit them. It doesn't matter if they were brother, if they were kin, if they were kids I never met before. I wanted to show them I'm here for them. We're all thinking about them, and I know the city of Parkland and the state of Florida is behind those kids. They're warriors. The stuff that they've been through — 17-, 16-, 15-year-olds shouldn't have to go through."  

