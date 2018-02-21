Olympic 2018 Results: Live Updating Medal Count for Wednesday

Paul Chiasson/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics have not followed the script that was expected coming into the Pyeongchang Games, though that has added to the excitement and drama that helps make sports so universally appealing.

With four days of events remaining before the closing ceremony on Sunday, Norway has opened up a sizable lead in the medal count. Its 29 medals after Monday's events are already three more than it had at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Heading into the final stretch of events from Pyeongchang, South Korea, here are the updated medal standings and what's still to come.

Top Remaining Storylines

Shiffrin vs. Vonn: Ladies Alpine Combined (Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The weather in Pyeongchang has wreaked havoc on the skiing schedule, though the ladies Alpine combined does provide a head-to-head meeting between the top two stars from the United States: Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn.

The combined event pits Shiffrin's speciality in the slalom, in which she won a gold medal four years ago, and Vonn's specialty in the downhill, which she won her first Olympic gold in eight years ago.

Shiffrin has already won a gold medal in Pyeongchang in the giant slalom, though she finished a disappointing fourth in the slalom.

Given the previous weather-related issues at these Olympics, Shiffrin decided to skip the downhill to focus all her attention on the combined event.

"As much as I wanted to compete in the Olympic downhill, with the schedule change it's important for me to focus my energy on preparing for the combined," she said, via US Ski and Snowboard. "I'm looking forward to cheering on our girls racing in the downhill and to compete myself in Thursday's combined."

Vonn took part in the downhill and will have a quick turnaround for the Alpine combined. This is her first time competing in the latter event at the Olympics, but it's a unique challenge for the 33-year-old to take on at this late stage of her career.

Ladies Figure Skating Concludes (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET)

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

The ladies singles ice skating began on Tuesday with the short program, and it will come to a close in the United States on Thursday night with the free skate.

In a deep field of talent, Russian sensations Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova are the clear standouts just based on what they did during the team event.

Medvedeva set a world record during the team event's short program with a score of 81.06, helping the Olympic Athletes from Russia secure a silver medal.

Not to be outdone, Zagitova had the high score during the free-skate portion of the team event. The 15-year-old received a technical score of 158.08, nearly 16 full points better than second-place Mirai Nagasu (137.53).

Elaine Teng of ESPN The Magazine went so far as to say the ladies skating competition features two storylines: "The battle for gold between [Medvedeva and Zagitova], and then the fight for bronze among everyone else."

Nagasu has become the breakout star among American competitors in the event. She landed a triple axel during the team event to help the United States secure a bronze medal, but there's a steep gap between the two Russian stars and the entire field.

Conclusion of the Hockey Tournaments

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The women from the United States and Canada will battle for hockey supremacy on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET.

This will be the second matchup between these two countries in Pyeongchang. Canada earned a 2-1 victory in the final game of Group A for both teams. It's the only defeat for the American women at these Olympics to this point.

Neither team had any trouble in their semifinal games with identical 5-0 wins. Canada knocked off the Olympic Athletes from Russia, while the United States shut out Finland.

This is the third straight Olympics in which Canada and America have played in the women's gold-medal game. Canada has prevailed the past two times, with its 2014 win coming in overtime after the United States blew a 2-0 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the third period.

On the men's side, the semifinals will be played Friday. Sweden was the only team to come out of group play with an undefeated record, though its plus-seven goal differential was tied for second with Canada.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia had the best goal differential (plus nine), despite a 3-2 loss against Slovakia in Group B's opening game.