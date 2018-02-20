Mike Groh Reportedly Will Be Named Eagles Offensive Coordinator

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will reportedly promote Mike Groh from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.com's Tim McManus.

Previous Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was hired as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach, while quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo left to become the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator.

The 46-year-old Groh has spent the past five seasons in the NFL as a wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Eagles.

He was previously an assistant in the college ranks at Virginia, Alabama and Louisville.

His only experience as an offensive coordinator came at Virginia from 2006 through 2008 under his father, Al Groh.

The Cavaliers ranked 111th, 82nd and 115th in scoring in Groh's three seasons as offensive coordinator.

Groh will take over an Eagles offense that ranked seventh in total yardage and third in scoring last season.

He will also have the benefit of returning quarterback Carson Wentz provided he heals from a torn ACL and reclaims his starting job from Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles.