Vince Carter Rumors: Raptors 'Have Moved Past' Star as Buyout Target

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly no longer interested in signing Vince Carter if he gets bought out by the Sacramento Kings, according to Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet.

Grange added that while the Raptors want to reconnect with Carter at some point, a source said, "That's on the back burner for now."

Grange previously reported that the Raptors were internally considering a reunion with the third-highest scorer in franchise history.

The Raptors acquired Carter in a draft-night trade with the Golden State Warriors in 1998, and he went on to spend the first six full seasons of his career in Toronto before he was traded to the New Jersey Nets part of the way through his seventh year.

Carter was selected an All-Star in the final five full seasons of his Raptors career.

Now 41, Carter is playing a bit role for a Kings team that will likely turn to younger players down the stretch since it is nearly out of playoff contention.

In 17.1 minutes per game this season, Carter is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

On his career, Carter boasts averages of 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Raptors could benefit from adding some backcourt and wing depth on the buyout market, but they are currently the class of the Eastern Conference with a 41-16 record, which puts them two games ahead of the Boston Celtics.