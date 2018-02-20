Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Country Tally After Tuesday Morning

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2018

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 20: Johannes Rydzek of Germany competes during the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen 10km Cross-Country on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre on February 20, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Norway still leads the medal table at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea after Tuesday morning. The nation added a silver medal in the biathlon mixed relay, to make it 29 medals at these Games, six ahead of nearest rivals Germany.

The latter added three medals in the Nordic combined, with Johannes Rydzek proving good enough for gold in the individual Gundersen large hill 10 kilometres.

Here is the updated medal tracker:

Elsewhere, Korea won gold in the ladies' 3,000-meter relay for the short-track speedskating. The hosts are now ninth in the medals table, with eight to their credit, including a quartet of golds.

Things were bittersweet for the Netherlands in the same event, when the nation had to settle for bronze, despite setting a new world record. A sluggish performance in the heats meant the Dutch foursome of Suzanne Schulting, Yara van Kerkhof, Lara van Ruijven and Jorien ter Mors only qualified for Final B.

However, they were good enough to finish comfortably ahead of Hungary, Olympic Athletes from Russia and Japan. Schulting and Co. posted a record time of four minutes and 03.471 seconds, per the Games' official website.

The Netherlands enjoyed a record-setting day in the speedskating.
The Netherlands enjoyed a record-setting day in the speedskating.Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Events in the A final saw Korea finish strongest, with Choi Minjeong gaining the lead after the last change at the Gangneung Ice Arena. Minjeong had already captured gold earlier during the Games, when she won the ladies' 1,500 meters.

There was controversy when Canada and China were disqualified, allowing both Italy and the Netherlands to take their places on the podium.

Norway couldn't finish ahead of France in the biathlon, but they still did enough to earn silver. They managed it with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 55.2 seconds.

It wasn't good enough to best the French time of 1:08:34.3, though. France's also sealed their gold with a flawless performance in the shooting, as Martin Fourcade, Simon Desthieux, Anais Bescond and Marie Dorin Habert didn't record a single miss.

Fourcade was the star, as he "erased a deficit of more than 30 seconds on the final leg," per BBC Sport, who also noted how the 29-year-old is now "France's most successful Olympian of all time."

Fourcade made history for France.
Fourcade made history for France.Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Germany dominated the Nordic event put an athlete on every place at the podium. Rydzek, Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel had to claw back a decent deficit to Japan's Akito Watabe in the large hill event.

It was something they managed during the 10 km cross-country ski. Rydzek topped the standings after finishing in 23 minutes and 52.5 seconds.

The intense competition was summed up by how close Riessle and Frenzel came to claiming the gold, with the former clocked at 23:52.9, while the latter finished in 23:53.3.

Rydzek's win means Germany has matched Norway's tally for gold medals with 11. Yet it's the Norwegians who still top the medals table by a solid margin.

Germany's best three were only barely separated in the nordic combined.
Germany's best three were only barely separated in the nordic combined.Clive Mason/Getty Images

There will be further medals available in this evening's Ladies' Downhill event in the alpine skiing, taking place at 9 p.m. ET, but Wednesday in the a.m. in Pyeongchang, per the official schedule.

Wednesday will also see medals up for grabs in the Women's bobsleigh, cross-country skiing and speedskating.

