Germany Edges Past Switzerland with 2-1 Overtime Win in Olympic Hockey 2018

Harry How/Getty Images

Yannic Seidenberg scored 26 seconds into overtime to give Germany a 2-1 win over Switzerland in an Olympic men's hockey knockout game at Kwandong Hockey Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Germany overcame undisciplined play that yielded six penalties, as goalie Danny aus den Birken stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced.

With the victory, Germany advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face top-seeded Sweden on Wednesday.

A chippy tone was set almost immediately in the game, as Swiss forward Cody Almond was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct just nine seconds into the contest.

As seen in the following GIF courtesy of Eurosport Suomi, Almond cracked German defenseman Christian Ehrhoff with a vicious, high hit:

TSN's Chris Edwards described the scene:

Ehrhoff was able to return in the second period despite the hit, and the Germans managed to take advantage of the lengthy power play.

Leonhard Pfoderl scored with the man advantage 1:19 into the contest when he beat former Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonas Hiller.

Germany spent the remainder of the period killing off its own penalties, and while Switzerland was unable to break through, it managed to equalize in the second.

Less than four minutes into the second frame, Switzerland's Simon Moser scored off assists from Andres Ambuhl and Pius Suter.

After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

Germany needed just 26 seconds, as Seidenberg cleaned up a rebound off a shot from Dominik Kahun and put it past Hiller to seal the win.

The victory gave Germany its first spot in the quarters since the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Switzerland, despite enjoying moderate success in men's Olympic hockey over the years, has now crashed out before the quarterfinals in consecutive Olympic Games.

The Germans are major underdogs entering the quarters against a Sweden team that went a perfect 3-0 in group play.

The Swedes only beat Germany 1-0 in their previous meeting, however, which gives the Germans hope of pulling off a massive upset to reach the medal rounds.