Germany Tops Women's Bobsled Results on Tuesday at 2018 Winter Olympics

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz lead the way in the women's Winter Olympics bobsled at the halfway point of the competition.

The duo trailed the United States' Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs after the first heat on Tuesday, with the American duo setting a new track record.

However, the Germans had the advantage the second time around, as a cleaner run allowed them to edge past their rivals and into the provisional gold-medal position. Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek moved up into third in Heat 2, making it a brilliant day for the German team.

Here are the results from the first two runs at the Olympic Sliding Centre and a recap of how the action panned out on Tuesday in Pyeongchang:

1. Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz (GER) - 1:41.26

2. Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs (USA) - 1:41.33



3. Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek (GER) - 1:41.56

For the results in full, visit the Pyeongchang website.

Germany Take Control at Midpoint

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Going off in fifth in Heat 1, Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs had a chance to set the tone.

The duo delivered. They set a start record with a time of 5.25 seconds off the line before careering down the circuit at a blistering pace. After such a strong beginning, they were able to lay down a new track record of 51.71.

What was ominous for the rest of the field, as journalist Ken Childs noted, was there was still room for the United States to go quicker:

The other major contenders for gold followed the American duo in the subsequent runs, with Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz going next.

The pair were just 0.02 seconds behind the leaders, while the second United States team of Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans were only 0.07 seconds off the top spot. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press said the United States had reason to be pleased after their start:

With Germany's second pair in fourth and just 0.11 behind Meyers Taylor, things were tight at the top following the first run. Heat 2 followed straight after, and the competition caught fire when we reached the top four in the field.

There was immediately a change in the top three, as Germany's Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek were able to usurp the American pair in third after a brilliant second run.

However, they wouldn't stay on top, as their compatriots produced a strong second run, opening up a significant gap of 0.3 seconds. Jamanka steered the sled expertly and gave the leaders, going off last, a lot to think about.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Initially, Meyers Taylor and Gibbs looked like they were about to blow the competition away, as they were comfortably under their rivals' split at the start. As noted, they were able to lower their own start record:

Yet as they stormed down the circuit, the American duo were losing time. Eventually they came home 0.07 seconds slower Jamanka and Buckwitz's cumulative effort.

It means there's a huge battle for gold on the cards on Wednesday, as well as one for bronze. A strong performance from Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George leaves them in fifth but just 0.04 seconds off a medal spot.