Johannes Rydzek Wins Nordic Combined Large Hill Gold Medal at Winter Olympics

Germany locked out the podium as Johannes Rydzek claimed gold in the large hill nordic combined after a fantastic sprint finish at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Fabian Riessle took silver as he finished the 10-kilometre cross-country just 0.4 seconds behind Rydzek, while normal-hill gold-medallist Eric Frenzel claimed bronze.

Japan's Akito Watabe and 20-year-old Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber claimed first and second spot, respectively, in the ski jumping round, so they started ahead of the pack for the cross-country.

But, after being caught by the German trio at the halfway stage, the leading duo could not keep up the pace in the closing stages, and Riiber eventually finished fourth ahead of fifth-placed Watabe.

Watabe and Riiber had a decent head start on the rest of the pack in the cross-country, but it was always likely the trio of German competitors would be in the mix come the latter stages, and so it proved.

A group of seven came together at the front of the race when the gap to the two leaders closed around the 15-minute mark.

Finland's Eero Hirvonen and Austria's Wilhelm Denifl were also in the mix at that stage but could not stay in contention to the end.

As the finish line approached it was the three Germans, Riiber and Watabe who were the only ones left in the race for a medal.

The Japanese made a tiny mistake to fall to the back of the pack and Riiber simply couldn't hold the pace to leave it to Rydzek, Riessle and Frenzel to fight for the medals.

A huge burst from Rydzek gave him the advantage in the closing straight, and he had the strength to hold off his compatriots and claim gold.