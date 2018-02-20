Olympic Hockey Results 2018: Men, Women's Tuesday Scores, Highlights

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Three teams punched their tickets to the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Norway, Finland and Germany all advanced past the round-robin stage and will have a chance to play for a medal with a victory in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, consolation play continued in the women's hockey tournament, with Switzerland outlasting Japan to earn fifth place.

With the medal rounds approaching, here is a full recap of how all four men's and women's hockey games played out Tuesday in Pyeongchang.

Women's Hockey: Switzerland 1, Japan 0

Following the disappointment of losing to the Olympic Athletes for Russia in the quarterfinals, Switzerland clinched fifth place at the 2018 Winter Games with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Japan on Tuesday.

Although no medal was on the line, both teams played a closely contested game in hopes of leaving Pyeongchang as the best team to not play for a podium spot.

The Swiss jumped in front early on an Evelina Raselli goal just over three minutes into the contest.

That was all the scoring Switzerland needed, as nobody else found the back of the net for the remainder of the game.

Japan had its fair share of chances with three power plays, but it was unable to solve Olympic veteran Florence Schelling in net.

Schelling is now the winningest female goalie in Olympic history with 10 victories, and her five shutouts are also a record.

As seen in the following graphic courtesy of 7Olympics, the game was fairly even, although Japan managed to outshoot the Swiss:

Schelling was unquestionably the difference in a tilt that was deadlocked otherwise.

After the win, Raselli acknowledged that it may sink in as a major accomplishment over time, according to Lucas Aykroyd of IIHF Hockey: "Right now, winning fifth place really isn't bad, and probably in a week it will feel awesome to think about getting fifth place in the Olympics. But it's still not a medal."

Switzerland didn't return to the podium after winning bronze four years ago in Sochi, but bouncing back from a listless loss in the quarters to OAR could go a long way toward salvaging some momentum heading toward the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Men's Hockey: Norway 2, Slovenia 1

Norway ended a 24-year Olympic drought to beat Slovenia 2-1 in overtime Tuesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's tournament.

Norway's last men's hockey victory at the Olympics came within its border at the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer.

The Norwegians were underdogs against a Slovenian team that won two games in group play, but Norway's grind-it-out style paid off when Alexander Bonsaksen scored with less than two minutes remaining in overtime to complete the upset.

As pointed out by Nick Zaccardi of NBC Olympic Talk, the victory was the continuation of a great Games for Norway, as it is the overall leader in medals:

Slovenia jumped on top early with a power-play goal by Jan Urbas at the 13:22 mark of the first period, but Norway persevered.

After a scoreless second frame, Norway equalized just over three minutes into the third when Tommy Kristiansen drove to the net and deposited a feed from Martin Roeymark past Slovenian goalie Gasper Kroselj.

In a wild overtime period, Bonsaksen finally netted the winner after Slovenia had seemingly cleared the puck from a dangerous area in the crease.

Following his moment of glory, Bonsaksen discussed the importance of the win for Norwegian hockey, per Callum Ng of IIHF Hockey: "We talked about our losing streak in the room before the third period and wanted to do something historic here. This is the first time Norway is in the quarterfinals. It's been 24 years since we won a game at the Olympics. That's what we talked about, and I'm really happy we did it. It feels amazing."

While the win was significant, Norway won't have much time to celebrate, as it has a massive challenge on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Norway will have a quarterfinal clash with the Olympic Athletes from Russia, who boast the most talented roster in the entire tournament.

Men's Hockey: Finland 5, South Korea 2

Although it wasn't as easy as most expected, Finland took down host South Korea 5-2 to advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Finland jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the early portion of the second period after two goals by Petri Kontiola and one by rising defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

As seen in the following GIF courtesy of Eurosport Suomi, Heiskanen turned in an awesome individual effort on his marker to make it 3-0:

Unexpectedly, Korea began to mount a comeback after that, as Brock Radunske and Jin-Hui Ahn scored within two minutes of each other to cut the deficit to 3-2 entering the third period.

That score held up until Juuso Hietanen scored 12:40 into the third. Sakari Manninen then scored an empty-netter with seven seconds left to make up the final margin.

Nashville Predators prospect Eeli Tolvanen was once again the star of the game for Finland with three assists, and he is already in elite company among young hockey players at the Olympics, per ESPN.com's Chris Peters:

The Finns have a strong mix of young and veteran talent, and they will enter the quarters with a solid chance of making a run at a medal.

Finland has a tough matchup ahead, though, in the form of Canada.

The Canadians won twice and had a shootout loss in group play, and while they will be favored, the lack of NHL talent in the Olympics gives the Finns a much better chance at pulling off the minor upset.

Men's Hockey: Germany 2, Switzerland 1

Germany powered through a penalty-filled game to beat Switzerland 2-1 in overtime and advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Yannic Seidenberg scored the game-winning goal just 26 seconds into overtime, and Germany will go on to face top-seeded Sweden in the quarters.

An ugly scene unfolded nine seconds into the game when Swiss forward Cody Almond took out German defenseman Christian Ehrhoff with a dangerous hit to the head area:

Almond was ejected, however, Ehrhoff was eventually able to return to the game.

Germany scored on the power play that came courtesy of the Almond hit, but after Switzerland tied it in the second, the game went to overtime.

Swiss goalie Jonas Hiller made the initial save on a shot by Dominik Kahun before Seidenberg picked up the rebound and scored the winner.

The Germans overcame six penalties in the game, and goalie Danny aus den Birken stood tall to give them their first quarterfinal berth since the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Germany will be a heavy underdog against Sweden, but the Germans only lost by a 1-0 margin when they met the Swedes in group action.