Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Stream 2018: How to Catch the Action

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics come to an end Sunday with the closing ceremony from Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea. By the time the flame is extinguished, more than 100 gold medals will have been awarded in a myriad of disciplines across 15 sports.

Sunday's event is entitled "The Next Wave" and will "focus on the human spirit of perseverance," according to the Games' official website. It's a chance for the host nation to look toward a bright future after a peaceful Olympic experience, which began with concerns about tensions with North Korea.

Let's check out all of the important details for watching the showcase. That's followed by a look back at how the United States athletes performed in Pyeongchang.

Viewing Information

Live Coverage

When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Olympics

TV Coverage (Tape Delay)

When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

U.S. Olympic Review

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

It won't go down as a banner year for the United States Olympic team. The Americans quickly fell behind the likes of Norway, Canada and Germany in the overall medal count and could never catch up.

That said, there were still several individual performances worthy of praise in Pyeongchang, including some from new stalwarts who will likely get a chance to shine again at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Chloe Kim lived up to the immense hype by winning gold in the women's halfpipe. The 17-year-old sensation had already dominated the Winter Youth Olympics and the X Games in recent years, but she became a household name with her triumph on snowboarding's biggest stage.

Bryan Armen Graham of the Guardian passed along comments from the California native about getting the chance to perform for a global audience:

"This whole experience has been insane. You hear so much about the Olympics, but actually being a part of it is a completely different story. I am so fortunate to be able to go through it. To share my story with the world has been amazing."

Mikaela Shiffrin didn't dominate the Olympics as expected given her success on the World Cup circuit, including a disappointing fourth-place result in the slalom. Some of that was out of her control, however, as weather delays compacted her schedule and caused her to drop out of the Super-G and downhill.

She posted a message on social media after opting against trying to sweep the five medal events:

The Colorado native still took home gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined, though. And, at age 22, she'll have another chance for her Olympic takeover in China four years from now.

Then there's Shaun White. The snowboarder won gold in the halfpipe in 2006 and 2010 but missed the podium four years ago, raising questions about whether his reign atop the sport was over.

Not so fast. He laid down a nearly perfect final run in the championship round to take home his third Olympic gold medal in the event.

NBC Olympics highlighted his emotional celebration:

Fellow snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Redmond Gerard, women's cross-country skiers Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall, freestyle skier David Wise as well as the women's ice hockey team and the men's curling team also won gold medals for the U.S.

So, while the United States didn't contend atop the medal table as a whole, many American athletes still earned their moment in the spotlight in South Korea over the past couple weeks.