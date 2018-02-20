South Korea Wins Short-Track 3,000m Relay Gold Medal at 2018 Winter Olympics

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Hosts South Korea claimed gold in a chaotic but scintillating women's 3,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on Tuesday as the Dutch took bronze despite not even competing in the final.

The defending champions led for only the final two laps of the 27-lap race and were indebted to the brilliant Choi Minjeong, 19, who finished in fantastic fashion to edge China at the line in a time of four minutes, 7.361 seconds.

Italy initially finished some way back in third with a time of 4:15.901 after being caught up in a tangle involving the Canadian team.

But after a long review, China and Canada were both penalised, meaning Italy were promoted to the silver-medal position. The team from the Netherlands took bronze after winning the B final with a world-record time of 4:03.471.



The full results can be found here, and here is the latest medal table:

Korea's team of Minjeong, Shim Sukhee, Kim Yejin and Kim Alang did not make the best of starts and were trailing at the back for the early exchanges. China, meanwhile, took their place at the front and looked comfortable.

The roaring crowd at the Gangneung Ice Arena was not to be denied its drama or triumph, though, and the noise levels increased tenfold whenever the Korean team made a move.

The hosts eventually got up into second place with 15 laps to go before Canada retook the position three laps later.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Korea had work to do, but they benefitted from a crash involving Alang and the Canadian team, which also affected the Italians at the changeover with five laps remaining.

The home team took full advantage to bear down on the Chinese team and take the lead on the final changeover with two laps left.

The brilliant change saw Minjeong into the lead in the final stretch, and she held firm to stop the Chinese from retaking the lead before the line.