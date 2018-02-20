Wu Dajing Tops Short-Track 500m Qualifying Results at 2018 Winter Olympics

Wu Dajing Tops Short-Track 500m Qualifying Results at 2018 Winter OlympicsFebruary 20, 2018
Wu Dajing set an Olympic record in the men's 500-metre short-track speedskating qualifying at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
He set a time of 40.264 seconds in the Gangneung Ice Arena to become the quickest qualifier, ahead of compatriot Ren Ziwei.
Here are the top three qualifying times:
Wu Dajing—40.264 (CHN)
Ren Ziwei—40.294 (CHN)
Lim Hyo-jun—40.418 (KOR)
Dajing laid down the gauntlet for his fellow competitors in the opening heat, and his time would remain the best of the session after all the heats were completed. Bartosz Konopko progressed along with him.
Samuel Girard of Canada topped the second with a time of 40.493, followed by Latvia's Roberts Zvejnieks.
CBC's Charlsie Agro was impressed:
Charlsie Agro @CBCharlsie
.@samgirard making it look easy - all business by the look of his face. He advances @CBCOlympics @cbcsports #UpWithCBC2018-2-20 10:52:22
His compatriot Charles Hamelin missed out in Heat 4, though.
He came third after being forced out wide, but he was penalised for his contact with Denis Nikisha, who advanced along with local favourite Lim Hyojun and Daan Breeuwsma, per CBC Olympics:
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Veteran Charles Hamelin ends his individual #shorttrackskating events on a sour note, receives a penalty and will not advance in the 500m https://t.co/AiB4xITBt92018-2-20 11:06:46
Former Olympian Anson Henry paid tribute to Hamelin:
Anson Henry @ansonhenry
That may be the last individual race we see from Charles Hamelin 🇨🇦 ever at the #WinterOlympics. He will not go thru to the next round due to penalty. What a champion he has been though... #PyeongChang2018 #ShortTrackSpeedSkating2018-2-20 11:05:17
The same happened to Sjinkie Knegt in the following heat, with Ren sailing through ahead of Aleksandr Shulginov and the advanced Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev.
Hungarian brothers Shaoang Liu and Shaolin Sandor Liu topped Heats 6 and 8, respectively, either side of Hwang Dae-heon's win in Heat 7.
Those who qualified will compete again on Thursday, starting with the quarter-finals.
