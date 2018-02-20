Wu Dajing Tops Short-Track 500m Qualifying Results at 2018 Winter Olympics

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

Wu Dajing set an Olympic record in the men's 500-metre short-track speedskating qualifying at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He set a time of 40.264 seconds in the Gangneung Ice Arena to become the quickest qualifier, ahead of compatriot Ren Ziwei.

Here are the top three qualifying times:

Wu Dajing—40.264 (CHN)

Ren Ziwei—40.294 (CHN)

Lim Hyo-jun—40.418 (KOR)

Dajing laid down the gauntlet for his fellow competitors in the opening heat, and his time would remain the best of the session after all the heats were completed. Bartosz Konopko progressed along with him.

Samuel Girard of Canada topped the second with a time of 40.493, followed by Latvia's Roberts Zvejnieks.

CBC's Charlsie Agro was impressed:

His compatriot Charles Hamelin missed out in Heat 4, though.

He came third after being forced out wide, but he was penalised for his contact with Denis Nikisha, who advanced along with local favourite Lim Hyojun and Daan Breeuwsma, per CBC Olympics:

Former Olympian Anson Henry paid tribute to Hamelin:

The same happened to Sjinkie Knegt in the following heat, with Ren sailing through ahead of Aleksandr Shulginov and the advanced Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev.

Hungarian brothers Shaoang Liu and Shaolin Sandor Liu topped Heats 6 and 8, respectively, either side of Hwang Dae-heon's win in Heat 7.

Those who qualified will compete again on Thursday, starting with the quarter-finals.