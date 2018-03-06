Champions League 2018: Live Stream, Odds for Tuesday's Round-of-16 Fixtures

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Liverpool both go into the second legs of their last-16 clashes in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with a quarter-final spot almost wrapped up.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds thrashed FC Porto 5-0 away from home in the first leg of their tie on February 14 and could even afford to play a weakened team at Anfield and still advance.

Real are in a less comfortable position against superior opposition to Porto, Paris Saint-Germain. But their 3-1 advantage from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, combined with the fact the Ligue 1 side are missing Neymar, makes them heavy favourites to see out the tie.

Read on for a closer look at both fixtures, along with live-streaming information and the latest match odds.

Tuesday's Fixtures

Liverpool vs. FC Porto, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday Match Odds



Liverpool (20-53), FC Porto (21-10), Draw (33-10)

PSG (25-37), Real Madrid (6-5), Draw (11-4)

Odds provided courtesy of OddsShark



TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

At the same stage of last season's Champions League, PSG went into the second leg of their tie against Barcelona with a 4-0 lead from the Parc des Princes.

It did not prove enough as they lost 6-1 at the Camp Nou and crashed out in the most humiliating of circumstances.

Ahead of their home clash against Real on Tuesday, PSG can take confidence from the fact all is not lost, but they will need to produce a performance similar to Barcelona's last term if they are to overturn the 3-1 deficit.

That would be an easier task if they had Neymar to call upon—the Brazil international was Barca's star man last term against PSG—but the 26-year-old is sidelined after undergoing surgery, per BBC Sport.

In better news for the French giants, Kylian Mbappe is set to be fit for the clash, per Dom Farrell of Goal.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has stepped up brilliantly in Neymar's absence, netting three goals in PSG's last two matches, and he will likely relish the opportunity to oust his former employers from the competition, per European football writer Andy Brassell:

However, PSG still have a relative mountain to climb if they are to make the quarter-finals.

It will be vital for them to score the first goal, while keeping a clean sheet would also go a long way to Unai Emery's side turning the tie around.

Unfortunately for the Paris outfit, though, Real are in a decent run of form. They recently lost to Espanyol in La Liga but have won six of their last seven in all competitions.

And Cristiano Ronaldo is looking back to his best after a difficult first half of the season.

The Portuguese superstar has netted 14 goals in his last eight outings, and stopping him will be vital for PSG if they are to have any chance of reaching the last eight.

While PSG can still have slight hopes of remaining in the Champions League past Tuesday, it is effectively all over for Porto.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

They were crushed 5-0 at home in the first leg by a rampant Liverpool, with the inimitable trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane netting the goals.

The Anfield outfit have previously had a reputation for being weak at the back, but that has begun to change of late as they have conceded just once in their last four fixtures.

Even on their worst day, Liverpool could avoid a 5-0 defeat to Porto, and it seems unlikely Klopp's side will give their opponents even a sniff of a chance on Tuesday as they have lost just once at home since last April.