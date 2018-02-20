Slovenian Ice Hockey's Ziga Jeglic to Leave Winter Olympics After Positive Test

JUNG YEON-JE/Getty Images

Slovenian men's ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic has been suspended for the remainder of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after testing positive for banned substance fenoterol.

Reuters broke the news on Tuesday following the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with Jeglic accepting the anti-doping violation and having 24 hours to leave the Games.

Jeglic is the third athlete to test positive for a banned substance at Pyeongchang.

Journalist Benjamin Best shared CAS' statement on the matter:

Fenoterol can be used to treat asthma, as it opens up airways to aid in breathing.

Jeglic was a key player for Slovenia and played a vital role in their win over Slovakia on Saturday, per the International Ice Hockey Federation:

The 29-year-old, who accepted the violation after only his "A" sample was tested on Saturday, will learn his fate in regard to sanctions after the conclusion of the Games.

Jeglic plies his trade in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia and has done for the past four years, having spent his entire career in Europe.