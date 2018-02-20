Olympics Hockey 2018: Norway Beat Slovenia 2-1 in Overtime Comeback Win

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2018

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 20: Alexander Bonsaksen #47 of Norway celebrates after scoring a game winning goal against Gasper Kroselj #32 of Slovenia in overtime of the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Norway advanced to the men's ice hockey quarter-finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Tuesday after they came from behind to beat Slovenia 2-1 in overtime in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Jan Urbas opened the scoring for Slovenia in the first period, but Tommy Kristiansen equalised in the third at the Gangneung Hockey Centre before Alexander Bonsaken grabbed the winner in overtime.

Norway will take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia for a place in the semi-final.

A dominant first period from Slovenia saw them outshoot Norway 16-9, and if not for goalkeeper Lars Haugen, the score could have been much more one-sided.

Norway did enjoy a promising chance early on, but a good save from Slovenia goalkeeper Gasper Groselj denied Patrick Thoresen.

After six minutes, Ludvig Hoff was hit with a penalty for hooking, handing Slovenia a two-minute power play.

They took full advantage, taking the lead just 28 seconds later when Urbas' first-time shot crept in at the post, having been teed up by Jan Mursak.

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 20: Jan Urbas #26 of Slovenia celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Lars Haugen #30 of Norway in the first period during the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The pair continued to cause problems, and Haugen had to make a fine double-save to deny the former, and he also stopped the latter's late attempt in the first period.

Slovenia had the better of the play in the second period, having nine attempts on goal to Norway's four, but the Norwegians were better able to contain them.

They demonstrated as much late on when Slovenia were handed a power play, per the International Ice Hockey Federation:

Their improvement culminated in their equaliser early in the third period, when Kristiansen slapped in Martin Roymark's saucer pass.

Norway controlled the period with the momentum in their favour and outshot Slovenia 11-8, but having struggled for goals at the Games—they scored just three times prior to this matchthey failed to convert their other opportunities.

Slovenia rattled the crossbar late on, a miss that would prove costly when Bonsaksen returned from the penalty box to grab the decider three minutes into overtime.

 

Related

    USA Dominates Slovakia 5-1 in Men's Hockey

    Featured logo
    Featured

    USA Dominates Slovakia 5-1 in Men's Hockey

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Promising Stars Under 25

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA's Most Promising Stars Under 25

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Canada's Cassie Sharpe Dominates Women's Skiing Halfpipe

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Canada's Cassie Sharpe Dominates Women's Skiing Halfpipe

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    J.D. Martinez Is the Superstar the Red Sox Needed

    Featured logo
    Featured

    J.D. Martinez Is the Superstar the Red Sox Needed

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report