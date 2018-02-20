FA to Launch Inquiry After Sergio Aguero Clashed with Fan in Man City FA Cup KO

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic reportedly face an inquiry from the FA after Sergio Aguero clashed with a fan on the pitch following the Latic's shock 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup on Monday.

That's according to the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, who reported a fan attempted to punch the striker amid the pitch invasion at the DW Stadium at full-time, and the Sky Blues want an explanation from Wigan as to how it was allowed to happen.

Aguero appeared to strike out at the fan in retaliation but was held back by City physio Steven Lilley, as well as coach Mikel Arteta and Wigan defender Cheyenne Dunkley.

City might also find themselves in trouble after their fans "scrapped with stewards and police long after full-time" and threw advertising hoardings among other objects.

Football writer Tom McDermott suggested the FA should investigate the Sky Blues and believes Aguero could face a lengthy ban for his apparent retaliation against the supporter:

Former Premier League footballer Jay Bothroyd defended Aguero, as did the Mirror's Darren Lewis:

Wigan chairman David Sharpe and manager Paul Cook were both critical of the fans' actions at the end of the match.

"It's not nice to see," Sharpe said. "Football is emotional, it's what it does to fans. But I don't like to see this at the end of the game. It is a massive result, but we have to stay classy in football. I don't like what I am seeing here."

Cook added: "It's not right, it's not correct, player safety is paramount."

Wigan won the match thanks to Will Grigg's 79th-minute goal, with City playing the second half with 10 men after Fabian Delph received a straight red card on the stroke of half-time for his challenge on Max Power.

Despite the setback, the visitors still dominated the League One side, per Match of the Day host Gary Lineker:

City boss Pep Guardiola was evidently frustrated after the match, telling BBC Sport (h/t MailOnline's Spencer Morgan): "Congratulations for Wigan for the qualification, they had one shot on target."



He continued:

"We did absolutely everything, we made a mistake and this kind of game is like a final. OK, we accept the defeat.

"I don't have regrets with the way we played, the performance, the heart. I judge my players on intentions and not results and the intentions were good."

City's exit from the Cup will prevent them from winning an unprecedented quadruple, but they'll have the chance to secure silverware on Sunday against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.