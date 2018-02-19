Dikembe Mutombo Supports LeBron James After Laura Ingraham Controversy

Themba Hadebe/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo recognized the value of LeBron James offering his opinion on political topics in the aftermath of the Laura Ingraham controversy.

"I think everyone in the U.S. has rights to express themselves," Mutombo said, per TMZ Sports. "When there's a problem affecting one part of the society, it becomes the responsibility of everybody."

He also said, "Everyone, not just LeBron" should offer their voice to social and political causes.

The comments come after Ingraham criticized James and Kevin Durant after the two All-Stars spoke critically about President Donald Trump in an Uninterrupted video. She suggested the two players should just "shut up and dribble," via Sports Illustrated.

Despite Ingraham's suggestion, James and Durant have done the opposite of "shut up and dribble" throughout their careers.

James is directly involved with the LeBron James Family Foundation, benefitting hundreds of students in Ohio, on top of other charitable endeavors. Durant has the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation to help youth from low-income backgrounds.

James and Durant—two of the most recognizable faces in all of sports—have been involved in improving communities, and Mutombo appeared to recognize the value of that in his comments, as did James during All-Star Weekend.

"I mean too much to society, I mean too much to the youth, I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don't have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they're in," James said when explaining why he won't do as Ingraham asked, via Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated.

For her part, Ingraham invited James on her show after her comments drew criticism.