Olympic Ice Dancer Gabriella Papadakis Calls Wardrobe Malfunction a 'Nightmare'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The French pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron sat in second place following the short program portion of the ice dancing competition of the 2018 Winter Olympics, but a wardrobe malfunction for Papadakis overshadowed their performance.

According to USA Today's Martin Rogers, a portion of Papadakis' dress accidentally came undone during the routine. Not only was the incident shown on the Olympics' international broadcast but also on replays in Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea.

"It was my worst nightmare, happening at the Olympics," Papadakis said. "Yeah, I was pretty distracted. It happened in the first few seconds. I told myself I didn't have a choice and that I had to keep going. I think we should be proud we were able to deliver a strong performance with that happening."

Papadakis and Cizeron still finished with an 81.93 overall score, which put them fewer than two points behind leaders Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (83.67 overall).

Papadakis wasn't the first skater to have an issue with her dress at the 2018 Olympics. A clasp on the back of Yura Min's dress came undone during the ice dancing short program of the team event when she was dancing with South Korean team partner Alexander Gamelin.